Residents asked to weigh in on renovations to Atkinson and Optimist Parks

March 26, 2026 · 0 Comments

Aurora residents are being asked to weigh in on the future of two popular neighbourhood parks.

Up for renovations this year are Atkinson Park, located on Twelve Oaks Drive in the southeast quadrant of St. John’s Sideroad and Old Yonge Street, as well as Optimist Park, located on Birkshire Drive, which also serves as one of the northerly access points to the Aurora Community Arboretum.

“As part of the Town’s Capital Asset Management Plan, the playgrounds at both parks are scheduled for renewal,” said the Town of Aurora in a statement. Playgrounds typically have a lifecycle of approximately 20 – 25 years. While all the playgrounds in Aurora are routinely inspected to ensure safety and quality, each site is renewed through a planned asset management cycle. In alignment with the Town’s 10-yar Capital Plan, the playgrounds at Atkinson Park and Optimist Park are scheduled for replacement.

“Before designs are finalized, the Town wants to hear from the community. Community input plays an important role in shaping playground spaces that reflect the needs and interests of local families. Residents and visitors are encouraged to share what features they would like to see, whether that includes more swings, climbing structures, inclusive and accessible elements, sensory features, or spaces designed for different age groups.”

Residents and other park users are asked to complete an online survey and provide additional feedback through the Town’s Engage Aurora platform at engageaurora.ca/Playgrounds.

“Investing in our parks and playgrounds is an investment in the wellbeing of every resident,” said Mayor Tom Mrakas in a statement. “When our community shares their feedback, it ensures we’re building spaces that truly reflect their needs and creates safe, vibrant, and welcoming places where families can connect, play and thrive.”

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

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