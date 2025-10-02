Region confirms Karachiwalla as York’s Medical Officer of Health

Dr. Fareen Karachiwalla was formally confirmed as York Region’s Medical Officer of Health last week.

The appointment was confirmed by Regional Council last week following approval from Ontario’s Minister of Health on August 12.

Dr. Karachiwalla, who was a leading voice for the Region during the Global Pandemic, joined the Region of York in 2018 as Associate Medical Officer of Health.

She came to the Region with a Doctor of Medicine from the University of Western Ontario, with specialty training at the University of Toronto. She also holds a Master’s Degree in Public Health from Johns Hopkins University. She also maintains a part-time clinical practice focusing on patients with complex mental health and addiction and those experiencing homelessness.

“Public Health plays a critical role in keeping our communities safe and healthy,” said York Region Chairman and CEO Eric Jolliffe in a statement following the September 25 Regional Council meeting. “On behalf of Regional Council, I extend my appreciation for the ongoing expertise of Dr. Karachiwalla, who continues to help advance public policies and programs that help prevent disease, promote wellness, respond to public health emergencies and improve access to services.”

Added Regional CAO Erin Mahoney: “I look forward to continuing to work with Dr. Karachiwalla. She has demonstrated unwavering dedication and expertise in safeguarding the health and well-being of York Region residents

“Her leadership is instrumental in guiding our communities to a healthy, thriving and connected future.”

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

