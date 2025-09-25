Provincial funding helps YRP bring 22 more CCTV cameras to York Region

New provincial funding for the York Regional Police will bring 22 further closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras to key locations throughout York Region, including Aurora.

Newmarket-Aurora MPP Dawn Gallagher Murphy announced $255,000 in funding at the YRP’s Aurora headquarters on Monday morning, noting the cameras are intended to “protect the community against crime and the threat of gun and gang violence.”

Funding will allow for the placement of 22 cameras in addition to the 16 that were installed by the York Regional Police last year.

The cameras will be equipped with licence plate-reading technology that will be used to identify stolen vehicles on York Region roads.

“We all know that the safety of our neighborhoods is the foundation of a strong, thriving community. When people feel safe in their homes, on their streets, and in their workplaces, our entire community flourishes,” said MPP Gallagher Murphy. “In March of 2024, I held my first community safety town hall here in Aurora. One of the messages from the community was loud and clear: the need for more CCTV cameras to be strategically positioned in the community to increase safety. That is why I am so pleased to announce today that our government is investing $255,000 through the… CCTV Grant Program to support York Regional Police. This funding will help extend and upgrade video surveillance systems across the Region, providing officers with the tools they need to better prevent, investigate and deter serious crimes, including guns and gang violence, drug trafficking, and human trafficking.

“Through initiatives like this, our government is making sure that police services have the resources they need to keep pace with the evolving threats and to continue the outstanding work they do every day to protect the people of York Region.”

The CCTV Grant Program, she noted, was launched by the Provincial Government in 2020 as part of Ontario’s Guns, Gangs, and Violence Reduction Strategy.

YRP Deputy Chief Paulo Da Silva said Monday’s announcement marked “an important step in making York Region safer through new technology and strong partnerships.”

Placement of the cameras throughout York Region is determined by a “data-driven approach” that will have the “greatest impact on public safety” and new technology being rolled out by partners at Axon Fleet will be able to identify the licence plates of stolen vehicles “in real time” allowing Police to move quickly “and make arrests before criminals can commit their next offense.”

“We know stolen vehicles are often linked to other serious crimes – home invasions, car hijackings, robberies and thefts. This new technology gives our officers a powerful new tool to stop these crimes before they happen,” said Da Silva. “We have already seen success. Compared to last year, we have seen a reduction in violent crime within a 1 km area of CCTV locations by more than 6 per cent.

“The message is clear for criminals: if you come here with a stolen vehicle, we will find you and arrest you. We have heard overwhelming support from our residents at town halls and community safety meetings. People want us to leverage CCTV to keep our neighbourhood safe. With this funding and this technology, we are better equipped to detect, deter and arrest those who commit crime, helping us protect our community and better serve the people of York Region.”

The investment in CCTV cameras was hailed by Ontario Solicitor General Michael Kerzner in a statement.

“CCTV surveillance systems are an important part of local police work to detect, prevent, and deter criminal activity, especially in areas of gun and gang violence and other serious crimes,” he said. “Through this grand program, our government led by Premier Ford is ensuring police services have the tools and resources they need to help protect their communities and keep Ontarians safe.”

Among the locations where CCTV cameras have been and will be installed are Yonge Street at Wellington Street, and Yonge Street at Dunning Avenue.

