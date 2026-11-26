Provincial Champion Baseball Coach Jordan Keon honored by AKBA with Lifetime Achievement Award

November 26, 2026 · 0 Comments

Local baseball fans need a positive story after watching the Toronto Blue Jays plummet from first to worst in one season and watching highly-coveted off-season free agent Tarik Skubal sign with the New York Mets for $450M for nine seasons on Monday.

The spurned Blue Jays, a year removed from a heartbreaking World Series Game 7 loss to the despised Dodgers, did little to inspire communities across Canada in 2026 after such a magical season in 2025.

By contrast, our local Jays had much to celebrate in 2026 with a range of competitive rep teams and the Aurora King Baseball Association made sure one of their most valuable assets did not ride off into the sunset without public recognition of his coaching feats.

During the AKBA’s 2026 Awards Ceremony at the David Di Simone Performance Hall, President Kevin Charbonneau presented retiring bench boss Jordan Keon with a Lifetime Achievement Award.

The 2016 Provincial Champion Head Coach, 2015 and 2016 AKBA Coach of the Year, and organizational mainstay commented on receiving the prestigious award: “It was special because it was the last award of the night and it was a great setting for our Association’s year-end awards at Aurora Town Square. Great venue. It was an honor to be presented with the award in my final year of coaching, especially after hosting and competing in the OBAs on Labor Day Weekend.”

Keon’s 16U AAA Jays hosted the OBA Championships in Aurora in September with lots of hometown support. More than 150 fans filled the bleachers at Stewart Burnett Park and his team—spurred on by the big crowds– opened the tournament with two consecutive wins: 5-2 over Peterborough in Game 1, and 6-2 over Ajax in Game 2.

However, the 16U Jays were walked off twice in a row in soul-wrenching fashion—2-1 by Scarborough and 4-3 to Etobicoke – in the double-elimination tourney to finish fifth in the province.

Despite the disappointing exit from the OBAs after a promising 2-0 start, Coach Keon reflected on his deeply-satisfying final season of coaching ball in Aurora during which his 16U Jays improved remarkably in the final two months of the campaign.

“We were hosting the OBAs for the second year in a row so we had a goal, but we had a tough start to the season. We flipped the switch at a tournament in the USA and played really well against very good teams. We came home with confidence and won a tournament in Hamilton against teams we’d be playing in the OBAs. We snuck into the EBLO playoffs and beat Markham who ended up going undefeated in the OBA championships.”

In addition to coordinating this past season’s successful OBA Finals tournament at Stewart Burnett Park, the veteran manager was instrumental in securing and hosting the provincial baseball championships in 2023, too, where his team finished third and even more importantly helped establish Aurora as a baseball town.

“It was really cool to host the OBAs in 2023. It was the first time that the Hallmark Diamonds had opened and they were great to play on. We finished third in the 13U age group.”

The success of Keon’s squads over a 15-year period and the creation of excellent training facilities in Aurora since the Pandemic have helped build the Town’s capacity to develop excellent baseball players.

Keon noted the positive impact on local players: “We have three top tier facilities now in Aurora, including the Mets. These are great facilities that anyone can book. If we can get a turf diamond in Town, that would be a big step for baseball in Aurora. When you’re a community team, you should be able to train in your own town. A turf field would help extend the season, especially in April.”

The Town’s reputation as a burgeoning baseball centre was reinforced when the York Simcoe Baseball Association recently named the AKBA the multi-regional loop’s “Association of the Year.”

Keon was pleased to see so many positive developments regarding baseball in Aurora.

“It’s great that hosting the OBAs has become the norm and our association has grown up. Winning ‘Association of the Year’ is great recognition by the YSBA. We were considered a smaller centre for a long time, but now we’re very competitive with the bigger organizations like Vaughan and Markham. Having a great executive led by Kevin over the last five years has really made a difference, too.”

One of the most important breakthroughs for baseball culture in Aurora was the rapid ascent of Keon’s 11U AA provincial championship squad in 2016.

He recalled quite fondly the closing moments of the OBA championship-clinching game.

“It was 0-0 heading into the seventh and we scored five at the top of the seventh. However, our starter got tired and we gave up three runs at the bottom of seven. After a long coaching discussion, we brought my son, Fionn, in from shortstop to pitch in a 5-3 game with a runner on and one out. He gave up a bloop single to make it 5-4, got an out, gave up a hit, and with two out and a runner on second and third, he threw a 2-2 fastball for the K and we won. The way it happened—we were in a do or die moment—and experienced the highs and lows of scoring five and then giving up four. It was super exciting to hold on and win. I was as nervous as can be. I’ll always remember that pitch that won the OBAs. We had been a dominant team that year—played .800 baseball and won 2-3 tournaments, too. We even lost on Friday night to Niagara and won six in a row that weekend, including a 2-1 game when we were on the brink of elimination. We were one of the first AKBA teams to win the provincials.”

Keon’s provincial championship in 2016 and a fine coaching career that spanned from 2010 to 2026 was at the core of his special recognition this Fall by the AKBA.

However, being honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award is not a new experience for Keon who was a multi-sport athlete as he grew up in Aurora.

Remarkably, the national champion curler was recognized by Curling Ontario in 2023 for his numerous club and provincial championships, administrative work as a convener and board director, and skipping his Richmond Hill Curling Club team to a national title in Edmonton.

The appreciative Keon chuckled when reflecting on being honored with such an award: “That one was a little bit funny because I felt I was too young to win it. I did win five provincial championships to qualify and it was very cool that they did a surprise presentation at the Club. The way it was presented was great and the extra recognition was meaningful. The big bonus for winning the Curling Ontario Lifetime Achievement Award is that I save $20 every year because I have a free Ontario Curling membership for life.”

Two lifetime achievement awards – in less than five years in two different sports in two different towns – speak volumes about Jordan Keon’s contributions to amateur sport in Richmond Hill and Aurora, especially in the last ten years.

It’s been a decade of dynamic achievements for the Aurora resident who grew a wee bit wistful knowing this is the end of line after coaching his sons, Fionn and Maddux, for so many years. As he exited our booth at Wicked Eats to go curling in Richmond Hill, Coach Keon nodded his head and acknowledged the end of a deeply-satisfying era for him: “I’ll miss it.”

By Jim Stewart

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

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