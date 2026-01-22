New Service Ontario location promises quicker service, longer hours

Aurora’s new Service Ontario location near Wellington Street East and Highway 404 promises improved service and longer hours.

The new location on Sunday Drive, just off Goulding Avenue, was formally opened Wednesday morning by Aurora-Oak Ridges-Richmond Hill MPP Michael Parsa, Mayor Tom Mrakas, and Ward 4 Councillor Michael Thompson, after transitioning out of its long-time location at Wellington and Mary Streets.

“This location will bring choice, convenience, and an access point to members of Aurora and surrounding communities as well,” said Parsa. “Service Ontario provides critical services to many residents and families, and it’s an access point for many of the supports that are provided from the Provincial government.”

From the perspective of Mayor Mrakas, a revamped Service Ontario, which is many residents’ first point of contact with Provincial services, such as Health Cards and Drivers’ Licenses, is important for a growing community like Aurora.

“The reality is that [for] most residents Service Ontario is their main point of contact with the Provincial government; it’s where they go to renew a Health Card or a Driver’s Licence, register a vehicle, or help a family member sort out something important. These are everyday tasks, but they really do matter in the experienced knowledge they want,” said Mayor Mrakas.

“This new location is a real step forward – there’s more space, more service counters, better flow, and longer hours. All that adds up to shorter wait times and a smoother experience for residents, getting people back to their families faster, and to the things that matter. As Aurora continues to grow, it’s important that services grow with it, and today’s opening makes sure that that happens.”

Ramesh Gupta, owner and service provider of the new Service Ontario location, says the location was established “to provide essential services that residents rely on every day” and expressed his “sincere appreciation” to the Provincial Government and Service Ontario for entrusting he and his team with “maintaining the highest standard of service” customers have come to enjoy.

“We see this Service Ontario office as a community-focused service point for Aurora, a place where residents feel welcomed, supported, and well-served,” he said. “We remain committed to continuous improvement and to listening to the needs of the community.”

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

