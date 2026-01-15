New mapping service will make it easier for residents to know status of subdivisions

January 15, 2026 · 0 Comments

If you’re living in a newer subdivision, it can be tricky to know who to call for maintenance – especially if the development hasn’t yet been assumed by the municipality.

A new online tool launched by the Town of Aurora last week, however, is designed to help take away some of that guesswork.

The Town’s new interactive mapping service allows residents to access immediate and up-to-date information on the status of the subdivision, which the municipality says will “ensure greater transparency and convenience.”

“This user-friendly tool provides real-time information, eliminating the need for residents to contact Town staff for updates,” said the Town in a statement. “By simply accessing the map, residents can view whether their subdivision has been assumed by the Town, ensuring greater transparency and convenience.

“Assumption of the subdivision by the Town occurs when the municipality assumes responsibility for the maintenance of all municipal services. This usually occurs once the Town is satisfied that the subdivision developer’s obligations have been fulfilled and all defects have been addressed. Until assumption, the developer is responsible for all municipal services and the upkeep of the street, with the exception of snow clearing for some areas.”

The launch was also welcomed by Mayor Tom Mrakas.

“This new service is part of our ongoing commitment to improving accessibility and streamlining communication with our community,” he said. “Residents can now find the information they need quickly and efficiently.”

James Jurius, Program Manager for the Town of Aurora, said subdivision status was one of the common questions fielded at Town Hall as it “impacts residents in various ways such as security deposit releases and usually some Town services.”

“Instead of residents having to follow up with staff to see if their subdivision has been assumed, because some developers will complete their subdivisions more quickly than others depending on deficiencies that have occurred or any sort of outstanding activities that are required to be completed, this way residents can look up what the status of their subdivision currently is,” he says.

“When [a homeowner] purchases these homes, it’s very typical for them to put down some sort of deposit to ensure that they won’t modify the grading while the subdivision is unassumed to ensure that everything has been properly put in place. They’ll often seek back that deposit after some time has passed because the subdivision is nearing completion. But the subdivision can still be [unassumed] by the Town if there’s any sort of outstanding deficiencies…because the Town obviously doesn’t want to take ownership of the subdivision that has any sorts of issues that have not been addressed by the developer. Once those issues are addressed and the subdivision assumed, people can typically proceed with getting their security deposits back from the builders.

“We’re always open to residents coming to us, and we’re happy to provide them any information that we have available… residents will be able to, on demand, look up what the status is without having to wait on Town staff to get back to them. It gives residents both options. The intention is to make it easier for residents to get this information.”

To access the map, visit aurora.ca/AssumptionMap.

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Readers Comments (0)