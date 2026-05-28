New addition planned for Dr. G.W. Williams Secondary School

May 28, 2026 · 0 Comments

As the new Dr. G.W. Williams Secondary School building on Bayview Avenue and Spring Farm nears the end of its first academic year, it’s already set to grow

On Friday, the Ministry of Education and Newmarket-Aurora MPP Dawn Gallagher Murphy announced $8.8 million in Provincial funding for a new addition to the school, which will create 253 new student spaces.

“The funding for the Dr. G.W. Williams Secondary School addition in Aurora is great news for our community,” said MPP Gallagher Murphy. “Through this investment, we’re creating opportunities for students to thrive well into the future.”

Added York Region District School Board Chair Ron Lynn: “Safe, modern learning environments are essential to student achievement and wellbeing, and we are grateful to the Ministry of Education for its support in making this rebuild possible. The new building will ensure that Dr. G.W. Williams Secondary School continues to deliver high quality learning opportunities to students in Aurora for many years to come.”

Now located at 11 Spring Farm Road, Dr. G.W. Williams opened its new location to students at the start of the 2025-2026 school year, after more than 70 years on Dunning Avenue.

The former Williams building is now being used by the York Region District School Board for other purposes.

Funding for the school’s edition is part of a $1.6 billion Ontario-wide investment in 79 different school construction projects. The Ministry of Education says this, all told, will create nearly 30,000 new student and licensed child care spaces.

“Student success starts with having the right environment to learn,” said Minister of Education Paul Calandra in a statement. “We’re building the schools students need, and we’re making sure they get built quickly and on schedule. With stronger oversight and accountability through the Putting Student Achievement First Act, we are ensuring projects are delivered on time and focused on students, so that parents can be confident their children have the tools and opportunities they need to thrive.”

Added Todd McCarthy, Ontario’s Acting Minister of Infrastructure, “As part of our government’s historic capital plan, we are investing $236 billion in critical infrastructure to build and protect Ontario. Through these investments, we are helping deliver new and improved schools across the Province to support students, local jobs, and growing communities.”

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

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