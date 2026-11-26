Music from the Silver Screen helps polish Silver Bells of Christmas Market’s second weekend

November 26, 2026 · 0 Comments

Aurora’s annual Christmas Market opens at Town Square this Friday, November 27, with the official lighting of the Town’s Christmas Tree. It signals the start of a busy weekend at the Market, but there is plenty of additional festive fun to be had when the event returns for its second of two weekends December 4 – 6.

The second weekend will get off to a sizzling start on Friday, December 4, when NorthFire Circus takes over the outdoor square from 6 – 6.30 with their “unique and engaging choreographed fire juggling and fire dancing.”

Cool down from the blaze inside when The Coldplay Show takes over the Performance Hall at 6.30 p.m.

“Experience the music and energy of Coldplay with The Coldplay Show, one of the most authentic tribute performances on tour today,” say organizers. “Featuring beloved hits like Yellow, Clocks, Fix You, Paradise, and A Sky Full of Stars, this spectacular production combines outstanding musicianship with immersive visual effects for an unforgettable experience.”

Rounding out the evening, which will include dozens of vendors stationed both indoors and outdoors, will be photos with Santa from 6 – 7.30 p.m., a Silent Dance Party in Addison Hall Dance Studio from 6.30 – 8.30 p.m., and an encore performance from NorthFire Circus from 7.30 – 8 p.m.

The Christmas season might be known for Silver Bells, but the second Saturday of the Aurora Christmas Market will have a theme that’s decidedly more Silver Screen when the Aurora Community Band presents A Hans Zimmer Christmas on December 5 at 3 p.m. An encore performance is set for 7 p.m. Both performances will take place in the Aurora Town Square Performance Hall.

“Experience the magic of the movies – wrapped in holiday cheer,” say organizers. “From the soaring themes of Batman: The Dark Knight Rises, Pirates of the Caribbean, and Gladiator, join the Aurora Community Band for a festive night of legendary film scores and seasonal spirit.”

The seasonal spirit will be imbued with warmth outside when NorthFire Circus returns for two performances at 6 p.m. and 7.30 p.m., offering a new show.

“Turn up the holiday excitement with NorthFire Circus’s Christmas Duo Fire Show,” say organizers. “Set to fun, upbeat pop music, this festive performance combines dazzling fire artistry with breathtaking aerial moments featuring our amazing aerialist, Elizabeth from Artists’ Play. With playful energy, spectacular skills, and plenty of Christmas cheer, this family-friendly show brings warmth and wonder to your holiday celebration.”

Fire gives way to nostalgia on Sunday, December 6, with two performances from Kiki Totally Outrageous at 6 p.m., and again at 7.30 p.m.

“This all-80s show is sure to keep you dancing, smiling and walking on sunshine,” says the Town. “Come watch as Kiki does all her best hula-hoops, contortion, and acrobatics.”

Santa will also be back for the second Saturday and Sunday of the Market, and will be joined on Saturday by Mrs. Claus for photo ops between 6 – 7.30 p.m., before returning for a solo Sunday, again from 6 – 7.30 p.m.

Additional activities for the final weekend include another Silent Dance Party in Addison Hall Dance Studio on Saturday, December 5, from 6.30 – 8.30 p.m., and on Sunday, December 6, with a Cookie Decorating workshop in Brevik Hall from 6 – 7.30 p.m. In between, the nearby Aurora Public Library will hold a unique event for local youngsters.

“We’re proud to team up with the Aurora Public Library for a ‘Stuffy Sleepover’ on Saturday, December 5,” says Shelley Ware, Special Events Supervisor for the Town of Aurora. “Families can register their Stuffy at the Library and the Stuffies are going to sleep over in the Christmas Market. We’re going to make sure that we snag Santa to have some photos with the Stuffies, but they are going to see what the building is like after hours when it is all closed up.

“We really want patrons to be impressed as they walk away from the Market nights. We want them to be able to explore both outdoors and indoors. We really want them to walk away wanting to come back, and that the first thing they do when they get home is phone a friend to tell them what they did and they have to check it out.”

For more information on Aurora’s Christmas Market, including a full roster of activities, and event registration/ticketing where applicable, visit aurora.ca/christmasmarket.

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

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