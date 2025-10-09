Multi-tasking 13U Tigers shut out Newmarket 13-0 on Monday and serve over 100 patrons at Boston Pizza on Tuesday

Seventeen Aurora Tigers traded in their skates and sticks for menus, notepads, and trays at Boston Pizza on Tuesday night.

The 13U Tigers—hot off their season-opening 13-0 thumping of the Newmarket Renegades on Monday—parlayed the same energy they used on the rink to serve over 100 patrons at Boston Pizza’s restaurant at Wellington and Commerce Way.

Boston Pizza’s “Celebrity Server” program has been a hit with community teams and organizations for over a decade. The Tigers worked the 5-7 p.m. dinner shift with the restaurant’s serving team and a percentage of the proceeds during the two-hour window were donated to the team to help defray its operating expenses for the upcoming season.

A 50/50 draw coordinated by Team Manager Christine Henry also raised $250 at the restaurant for the team.

Tigers’ Head Coach Brian Puskar—in his third year of coaching rep hockey—said he appreciated the positive energy of his 13U squad as they attending to their server duties on Tuesday night.

“They’re a lot of fun—they came into the restaurant tonight with lots of energy. The guys came here ready to serve.”

In addition to applauding the team’s work ethic both in the restaurant and on the rink, Puskar is pleased to see the social development of his players most of whom he’s coached over the last three seasons.

“The guys are excited to practice. They’re listening to us and learning about the game from the coaching staff. There’s been lots of growth over the last few years. They’re growing up to be good young men—especially when it comes to the treatment of other people such as referees, coaches, and parents.”

After two hours on their feet serving dozens of customers in the crowded Boston Pizza dining room, the “Hockey Hospitality Team” posed for a group photo after moving seamlessly from the rink to restaurant on consecutive evenings.

On Monday night, in their emphatic 13-0 romp over the Renegades, Daniel Tropiano paced the Tigers’ offensive attack with four goals, including the game-winner.

Kaelan Butler registered a hat trick and Michael Krowitz tallied two goals. Dylan Bertrand, Yusef Naqui, Keoni Mazal, and Ryder Churchill added one each to the baker’s dozen of goals scored by the explosive Aurora club.

Goaltender Syrus Jamisola earned the W and shutout to kick off the Tigers’ 2025-26 season.

By Jim Stewart

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

