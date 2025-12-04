General News » News

Marquee gets significant boost from Provincial Government

December 4, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Aurora’s Marquee Theatrical Productions will be able to take their shows to the next level thanks to a cash infusion from the Provincial Government.

As Marquee launched A Christmas Carol at Newmarket’s NewRoads Performing Arts Centre, they were joined on stage by Newmarket-Aurora MPP Dawn Gallagher Murphy who did anything but embrace the stinginess of Ebeneezer Scrooge; in fact, she came to celebrate a $53,900 Capital Grant to Marquee courtesy of the Ontario Trillium Foundation.

“Arts and culture play a vital role in strengthening our community, and I’m proud to see this funding from the Ontario government through the Ontario Trillium Foundation support safer, more functional, and more professional learning and performance spaces,” said MPP Gallagher Murphy, who was joined at the presentation by Mayor Tom Mrakas. “Congratulations to Marquee Theatrical Productions for this recognition and for continuing to empower our community through the arts.”

Marquee, which is based on Industrial Parkway North, and uses the Aurora Town Square Performance Hall as the home stage for their youth shows, will use the funds for technical equipment, tools, reusable materials for set-building, and more.

“The impact of this wonderful grant is that it has given our teaching teams enhanced classroom tools making each daily lesson more professional and easier to manage and to allow our valuable volunteers to build incredible set designs using safe tools for the construction of our sets,” said Marquee Executive Director Sheryl Thomas.

By Brock Weir
Editor
Local Journalism Initiative Reporter



         

