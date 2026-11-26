Longo family makes $1 million contribution to Southlake Health

November 26, 2026 · 0 Comments

Clinical trials carried out in Southlake Health’s oncology department got a significant financial boost this month with a $1 million gift to the local hospital from the Longo Family Foundation.

On Monday, Southlake Health announced it had received the foundation’s grant on November 9, representing the largest philanthropic gift yet from the Foundation to the Newmarket-based hospital.

The gift supports Southlake’s HERE is Where Cancer Meets its Match capital campaign, with a specific focus on equipping the hospital with the tools it needs to offer the best cancer care possible close to home.

“Of specific focus for the Longo Family Foundation is next-generation genetic sequencing to deliver even more personalized and precise treatment, and enabling access to clinical trials for patients close to home,” said Southlake on the donation and dedication of the Longo Family Foundation Clinical Trials Program in Oncology.

“The communities served by Southlake are the same communities our customers, team members, and their families call home,” said Rosanne Longo, Chair of the Longo Family Foundation. “We believe everyone deserves access to exceptional healthcare close to where they live, and we’re proud to support Southlake as it continues to advance leading edge cancer care for patients and families. This gift reflects our enduring commitment to the health and wellbeing of the communities that have supported our family for so many years.”

The program’s inauguration was attended by members of the Southlake and Foundation teams, including medical professionals who know firsthand the impact this donation will have on local healthcare.

“Every day, I have the privilege of caring for patients and families facing one of life’s most difficult journeys, so I know firsthand the impact this meaningful gift will have on them,” said Dr. Shaqil Kassam, Medical Oncologist at Southlake Health. “Expanding access to innovative treatments and clinical trials opens the door to new options and hope for patients. As a physician, I am deeply grateful for what this investment will mean for the patients and families who place their trust in us.”

Added Charissa Cordon, Vice President of Cancer Care at Southlake Health: “Where a person lives should never determine the quality of care they receive. That’s why Southlake’s Regional Cancer Centre has always been committed to delivering compassionate, leading-edge cancer care close to home. We are deeply grateful to the Longo Family Foundation for this extraordinary gift that will expand access to world-class care and clinical trials while advancing cancer research, genomics and precision medicine. Together, these advances will help improve outcomes and bring the promise of tomorrow’s cancer treatments closer to home for patients and families in our communities.”

Clinical trials, added Dr. Luca Pisterzi, Director of Research, Innovation, and Clinical Scholarship at Southlake, are “how today’s discoveries become tomorrow’s standard of care.”

“This remarkable investment from the Longo Family Foundation will expand access to oncology clinical trials, ensuring more patients benefit from some of the most promising advances in cancer treatment close to home,” said Pisterzi.

Dr. Alisha Kassam, Physician Leader of the Regional Cancer Program, concurred, adding: “Clinical trials play an important role in advancing cancer care and expanding treatment options for patients. The Longo Family Foundation Clinical Trials Program in Oncology represents an important investment in building our capacity to offer patients access to innovative therapies and emerging treatment approaches closer to home, while contributing to the advancement of personalized cancer care.”

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

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