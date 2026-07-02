Leaders of Tomorrow honoured by Town, Council with Memorial Scholarships

July 2, 2026 · 0 Comments

Catherine Wang and Alissa Primiani emerged as student leaders during their time at Dr. G.W. Williams Secondary School and Cardinal Carter Catholic High School, respectively.

As the recent graduates prepare to go out in the world and pursue their post-secondary careers, they were recognized by the Town of Aurora last week as Leaders of Tomorrow – and received a boost from the municipality to further their future endeavours.

The students are this year’s recipients of the John West Way Memorial Leaders of Tomorrow Scholarship, a program created through a bequest from late Aurora mayor John West to recognize in-school and community leadership rather than strict academic achievement.

“Whether through community events, volunteer initiatives, artistic achievements, athletic accomplishments, or acts of service, Aurora’s youth continue to lead by example and remind us that the future of our community is in very capable hands,” said Sparrow Als, Youth Programmer for the Town of Aurora, who presented the awards virtually at the June 23 Council meeting. “This award honors students who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, service, character, and commitment to making life better for others. This year’s recipients embody the values that John West championed throughout his life: Community service, compassion, leadership, and a dedication to helping others succeed. Through their actions, they have strengthened our community and inspired those around them.

“Catherine’s story is one of inclusion, collaboration, and advocacy. Throughout her time at Dr. G.W. Williams Secondary School, she has consistently sought opportunities to bring people together and create meaningful connections within her school and community. As student Council president, she recognized that many student groups shared common goals but often worked independently of one another. Rather than accepting that as reality, she helped foster a culture of collaboration, encouraging clubs to combine their talents and resources to create stronger and more impactful initiatives for students.

“Her passion for inclusion extends far beyond student government. As co-founder of the Asian Students Association, Catherine helped create opportunities for students to celebrate cultural diversity, challenge stereotypes, and build greater understanding amongst her peers. Through educational initiatives and community events, she worked to ensure that students from every background felt represented, respected, and welcomed. One of Catherine’s most meaningful contributions involved helping create an art gallery and workshop program focused on raising awareness and acceptance of individuals with autism spectrum disorder. Through art, education, and direct engagement with children and their families, she helped foster a more inclusive environment where everyone felt valued and supported. Perhaps most importantly, Catherine has demonstrated the courage to stand up for others, even when doing so is difficult.”

Wang is set for McMaster University this fall.

Primiani’s story is “one of compassion, resilience and service others” in the Cardinal Carter community and beyond, Als continued.

“Alissa has consistently demonstrated that leadership is not defined by titles, but by actions,” said Als. “Whether supporting younger students, mentoring future leaders, or creating opportunities for children to thrive, she has made helping others the foundation of her work. Alissa’s commitment to community service is deeply personal. Inspired by supporting her younger brother through leukemia treatment, she transformed a difficult family experience into opportunities to help others facing similar challenges.

“Through her business, Alissa Nicole Designs, she has donated handmade gemstone bracelets to paediatric oncology patients and youth involved in mental health programs, providing comfort, encouragement, and hope to young people during difficult times. She has also volunteered with the Super Sophia Project, helping prepare care packages for children in hospitals and ensuring they feel supported and cared for.

“Closer to home, Alissa has become a familiar face within Aurora’s recreation programs. Over the past few years, I have had the pleasure of working alongside Alyssa as both a volunteer and now a program leader with the Town. She has helped create positive and inclusive experiences for children and youth through sports, dance, camps, and community events. Her ability to make participants feel welcomed, valued, and confident reflect the type of leader our community is proud to celebrate. What is perhaps most impressive is her ability to balance her achievements while remaining focused on helping others. Whether mentoring future leaders, supporting children in rec programs, or giving back to families facing medical challenges, Alissa consistently uses her talents to improve the lives of those around her.”

Checking into the virtual meeting, Primiani, who will be attending Queen’s University this fall to study Commerce, expressed her gratitude for the recognition.

“This is truly an honour and I’m incredibly grateful for the John West Memorial Leaders of Tomorrow Scholarship,” she said. “This award will really help me pursue my future education and also I’m just truly honoured and grateful for everyone’s support.”

Following the presentation, the students were saluted by Council members, including Ward 2 Councillor Rachel Gilliland, who expressed a particular interest in Primiani’s bracelets.

“It’s always nice to see people who are leaders in this community and entrepreneurs like you are. Thanks for all the work you do and congratulations on your awards,” said Ward 1 Councillor Ron Weese.

Added Ward 6 Councillor Harold Kim: “I just want to congratulate again Alissa and Catherine. For young people like you to have the empathy that you do because the leadership, you don’t have effective leadership unless you have empathy for those around you. These days to get anywhere in life, to get a job or whatever, having a high emotional IQ is always up there. And for you guys to have it at this young age is pretty extraordinary. I just want to thank you and keep it up and best wishes in your future endeavors and school.”

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

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