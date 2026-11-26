Junior Tigers roll to 5-2 win over Pickering Panthers, but flu-ridden squad drops wild 9-5 decision to North York

November 26, 2026 · 0 Comments

The red-hot Aurora Junior Tigers climbed above .500 and into sole possession of sixth place in the OJHL East with a 5-3 win over the Pickering Panthers on Tuesday afternoon at the ACC.

Tigers’ captain Andrijs Bundzenieks dished out three assists to spur Aurora’s well-balanced attack versus Pickering.

Colton Bain, Sheamus Gunn, Jackson Zinkie, Javian Nei, and Sebastian Catalano scored one goal each to lead the home side to its third consecutive win.

Aurora’s Head Coach Ilir Mehmeti described the motivating factors behind his team’s excellent matinee performance on Tuesday.

“We treated it as a four-point game. We were tied with them in the standings going into the game so the kids were energized and it was like a playoff game—that combination and the fact that it was Pickering. The rivalry is a long one between the clubs. We needed the win and the kids showed up.”

Coach Mehmeti was pleased that his players showed up so effectively for the rare noon hour start and praised the performance of Bundzenieks’s line versus the Panthers.

“That line played really well. Andrijs has the ability to create space for himself and his wingers finished the passes. They were outstanding against Pickering.”

After collecting their seventh win in eight games on Tuesday, the Tigers’ coaching staff and players were stricken by a flu outbreak that scuttled team practices on Wednesday and Thursday.

Alas, the Junior Panthers’ three-game winning streak came to a crashing halt in a disappointing 9-5 loss to the North York Rangers on Friday night.

The defeat was deconstructed by Coach Mehmeti, who was ailing as well during our post-game interview.

“We’ve been battling sickness all week—both practices leading up to tonight’s game were cancelled as we tried to get players rested and healthier. There were signs of fatigue early in the game, but the Rangers also came to play. We fell prey to what they wanted to do tonight and our special teams—especially our PK—was not good. Giving up five power play goals really hurt us—that was the difference in the game. We scored two quick goals by Javian in the second period to get right back in the game, and then we gave up another power play goal to go back down by four goals.”

On Hockey Ends Hunger Night at the ACC, the community gave generously to a local food drive to support the Aurora Food Pantry. Dozens of boxes of non-perishable food items were left at the Tigers’ Box Office as fans entered the arena.

In a similar spirit of giving, the under-the-weather Tigers spotted the Rangers an early two-goal lead.

Jax Conklin’s goal 3:18 into the game got North York on the board and Nathanial Adams’s power play marker less than two minutes later to make it 2-0. It was the first of five Ranger power play goals that sunk the Tigers.

After a major brawl at 10:19 of the opening frame in which Tigers’ veteran Nic Ferrante pummeled Ranger Patrick Farmer in a fight that erupted after the original altercation was set off by North York’s Sean Sheridan.

He was given the extra aggressor penalty–meriting the Tigers with a five-minute power play.

After Ferrante and Farmer earned their fighting majors and banishment from the game, Jonathan Scott of the Tigers and Joey Longo of the Rangers earned ten-minute misconducts for joining in the three-bout melee.

Tigers’ defender Davis Castle also was also assessed a ten-minute misconduct for his skirmish with Sheridan.

However, Nei nullified the man-advantage caused by Sheridan’s major with a tripping penalty, and the Rangers’ power play made the Tigers pay.

During the ensuing 4-on-4, North York defender Mason Wharton coasted in from the blue line and rifled a shot from the left faceoff circle that beat Aurora goaltender Lucas Carpino, bulged the twine, and gave the visitors a 3-0 lead.

With Tigers’ forward Max Skinner in the box for tripping, North York’s power play struck again when Linden Keith snapped a puck from above the right faceoff circle over Carpino’s right shoulder and into the back of the net with 3:18 left in the first period.

After Tigers’ defender Nick Frasca was called for yet another Aurora tripping penalty, this time only 1:16 into the second period, Keith struck almost immediately. Sixteen seconds into his team’s man-advantage, the North York forward fired his second goal of the game by skating out of the corner untouched and roofing one past Carpino to give his team a commanding 5-0 margin.

Seconds after North York went up by five, the Tigers rallied to narrow their deficit to 5-2 with two quick goals.

After receiving a sweet feed by Bundzenieks, Nei made a nifty move off the left wing, deked Rangers’ goaltender Kent Gravelle, and lifted the puck over the North York netminder’s right shoulder and into the net.

Eighteen seconds later, Max Skinner found open space between the circles, and slipped the puck to Nei who snapped it in one motion coming in off the right wing to beat Gravelle and elevate the home side’s hopefulness.

However, North York responded to Aurora’s uprising with three more goals to take an 8-2 lead and chased Carpino from the cage at 9:11 of the middle frame.

Although the Tigers showed some fight in the third period as they fought the flu and a very game opponent to narrow the margin to 8-5 on goals by Cadorin, Frasca, and Zinkie, Keith earned his hat trick when he fired the puck over one-hundred feet into the open net vacated by substitute goaltender Colby Booth-Housego with 8:06 to go to provide the margin of victory for the feisty Rangers.

By Jim Stewart

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