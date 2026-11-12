Johnson and Luebke capture Aurora High School’s first OFSAA Tennis Championship

November 12, 2026 · 0 Comments

Grade 11 AHS student-athletes Dillon Johnson and Evan Luebke captured the Gold Medal in the Boys Doubles Division at the OFSAA Tennis Championships in Markham last Wednesday.

Johnson and Luebke’s performance in Scarborough and Markham from October 26-28 was remarkable. The Aurora-born-and-raised dynamic duo swept through their five matches—including a dramatic quarterfinal upset of #1-seeded SAC – without dropping a set.

In addition to playing peerless tennis at the provincials as the #5-seeded team, Johnson and Luebke’s trip to the top of the podium earned the first OFSAA tennis title in Aurora High School’s storied athletic history.

Luebke described how capturing a YRAA championship against strong local competition not only stamped their ticket to OFSAA, but also created momentum for them in Scarborough and Markham.

“Throughout the tournaments and as we continuously won matches, it was a really good feeling that filled us with confidence. Since this has never been done before at our high school, I feel so accomplished and it’s a good feeling to bring some glory to our athletics program. I hope it will inspire others to join the tennis team.”

Johnson agreed with his teammate about the need to expand the school’s tennis team: “It’s not a sport that a lot of people play at the school—it sometimes falls into the background to the sports with longer seasons – so winning a tennis championship is a way to make it more prominent.”

Both student-athletes gave credit to their Aurora Community Tennis Club Coach Jordan Master for his invaluable lessons and strategies.

Johnson applauded the local tennis pro’s contributions to their provincial championship: “Justin’s been my coach since I was five. He’s basically the reason that I still play tennis. I work at the camps at the ACTC where he’s our pro. It’s also how I first connected on the court with Evan. We started playing together when we were 13 and started playing as a doubles team in 2023. We were so happy that Jordan came to watch us win in the OFSAA finals.”

Luebke echoed his teammate’s sentiments about Master’s impact: “Jordan as a coach is an outlet of positivity. He’s inspired a younger generation of players. He’s helped us progress, especially through so many experiences at tournaments over the years.”

Both gold medalists applauded the efforts of their high school coach, Michael Petinarelis, who has built the Eagles’ tennis program. Johnson observed that “He’s the main reason Aurora High School has a tennis team.”

“He wanted it to happen and we were happy that he was able to take three days off school to support us at OFSAA.

Luebke added that “It was great to have our Coach there to celebrate our wins with us. Coach Petinarelis communicated to the school about our wins at tournaments through the school announcements. He’s such an advocate for us and he told us after we won the gold medal that he’s never been more nervous in his life.”

Although Coach Petinarelis felt some nervous tension during the five OFSSA matches, his players performed with steely resolve and impressive efficiency. Johnson and Luebke made short work of their Round 1 opponents—Ethan McClellan and Rhys Tradell—by steamrolling them 4-1 and 4-0 on Monday morning at L’Amoreaux Community Rec Centre in Scarborough.

Three hours later, the indomitable AHS duo dispatched Windsor’s Christone Tao and Owen Muldrew 4-1 and 4-0 to advance to the quarterfinals against #1-seeded St. Andrew’s College.

In the all-Aurora playoff round at L’Amoreaux on Tuesday morning, Johnson and Luebke vanquished SAC’s doubles team– comprised of Eddie Duicu and Rian Yoshimi– 4-0 and 4-0 and sent the favored Saints to the sideline.

After eliminating the top-seeded team, Aurora High School’s doubles team toppled Holy Trinity 4-2 and 4-2 on Tuesday afternoon. The decisive semifinal victory over Anthony Bubanovich and Rodrigo Badillo Tovar moved Johnson and Luebke to the provincial championship match on Wednesday morning against Etobicoke Collegiate student-athletes Dylan Riach and Gareth Clark.

AHS’s juggernaut was not to be denied in the Final at Mayfair East in Markham. Johnson and Luebke breezed through their first set 4-0, but Riach and Clark mounted more resistance in the second set before falling 4-3 to the gold medal-winning Eagles duo.

When asked if there was a turning point in their golden season, Luebke described the intensity of playing locally against so many strong players: “When we went to the Area tournament, I was a bit nervous but we won it without dropping a game. We knew we had a real chance to win gold because so many of the good players in Ontario are congregated here.”

Johnson agreed that having to compete against strong and older teams in the Area and YRAA tournaments prepared them for the challenges at OFSSA, but he isolated the quarterfinal victory over SAC as the most significant milestone of the season.

“York Region has so many of the best players in the province and York Region teams did really well at OFSSA. But after we beat the #1 seed SAC 4-0 and 4-0 in the quarters, that really built our confidence.”

By Jim Stewart

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