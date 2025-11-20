Jingle Jubilee will kick off holiday season at Aurora Public Library

November 20, 2025 · 0 Comments

Kick off the holiday season with a cavalcade of family fun as the Aurora Public Library hosts its inaugural Jingle Jubilee on Saturday, November 29.

Held as a prelude to that evening’s Aurora Christmas Market, which is set to take over Aurora Town Square that evening, the Jingle Jubilee will offer something for everyone between 1 and 5 p.m.

The fun begins in the Library’s Living Room Space as singer Demi Pallas presents Joyful Tunes between 1 and 1.30 p.m. A Festive Bubble Show will follow from 1.45 – 2.30 p.m., Face Painting and Balloon Artists from 2.30 – 4.30 p.m., a Puzzle Party at the same time, a series of Christmas Contests beginning at 2.45, a Christmas Sing-A-Long with Wing Yan Chan from 3.30 – 4.30 p.m., and concluding with a visit from Santa Claus himself from 3.30 – 4.30 p.m.

Throughout the day there will be crafting activities and opportunities to write letters to Santa, while, if you’re looking to make more than your eyes all aglow this holiday season, Radiant by Nature will be at the Library from 2 – 3 p.m.

“The idea is to bring people into the Library where they can make a whole day out of it and then go right over to Town Square for their Christmas shopping and more festivities,” says APL’s Susan Collins. “Polly [Ross-Tyrrell] and I brainstormed what we could do to complement the Market and get people to come here to this beautiful facility and we wanted to give people in the community something to do for their afternoon and evening.”

Among the crafting opportunities set to take place throughout the event are Christmas tree ornaments, jingle bells, cards and colouring, while festive contests will be built around the themes of candy canes, Christmas trees, snowmen, and more.

At the heart of it all will be The Giving Tree.

The Giving Tree will be an opportunity for event-goers to take a close look at the “ornaments” on the tree, each of which will bear a Christmas wish – a current need for the Aurora Food Pantry.

People can take one of the “wishes,” go out and fulfil the wish, and bring it back to APL for collection.

“They really need a lot of non-perishable food, items like diapers, and we thought we’d add a little twist on it and include items like mittens, hats, and chocolates,” says Collins.

Adds Ross-Tyrrell: “We want people to know the Library is a vibrant and fun place. We love holidays – the more the better – and we love our community partners, so if there’s anybody out there who feels that we’re not celebrating their holiday, we would be delighted if they came to us and said they would love to help us make it even more special. We would love that so much.

“Community partners are what keep us going, so if we’re not representing your particular holiday correctly, let us know and we’ll work with you to make it exactly right.”

For more information about the Aurora Public Library’s Jingle Jubilee, visit aurorapl.ca. Note that pre-registration is required for Radiant by Nature.

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Readers Comments (0)