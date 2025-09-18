International Day of Peace to be marked with talk, community event

Aurora’s Baha’i community will host an event for all Aurorans this weekend to mark 2025’s International Day of Peace.

Set for the Aurora Seniors’ Centre on Sunday, September 21, from 3 – 5 p.m., the event will feature live entertainment, remarks from dignitaries, including Mayor Tom Mrakas, and a keynote speech from lawyer and educator Payam Akhavan, who will speak on “The Pursuit of Peace in the Age of Rage.”

“We really put the event together to celebrate the day,” says Kamran Nejati. “As Baha’is, we have a number of references in our writings of the Prophet, founder of Baha’u’llah, regarding this supreme goal of all of mankind, which is the universal peace. We also believe that with the social principles that Baha’u’llah has given to humanity, this peace that we’re talking about is really associated, it is through putting these social principles to work that humanity can perhaps achieve this supreme goal.”

Among the social principles, says Nejati, include: oneness with the entire human race, as “we believe that humanity, we’re all the same”; the abolition of all forms of prejudice in the name of universal peace; the harmony “that must exist between religion and science”; compulsory education around the world; the adoption of a universal auxiliary language to help people around the world understand each other; the abolition of the extremes of wealth and poverty; a world forum to settle disputes between nations; and the equality of men and women.

“We believe they are the two wings on which the bird of humankind is able to soar,” says Nejati, who says the Baha’i community holds events such as these “for the benefit of mankind” rather than the promotion of the faith itself.

“Our goal is service to the community and we see this as one avenue of service the Baha’i community of Aurora is offering to the community at large,” he says. “When people leave the event, after listening to the speakers, perhaps something will trigger in their hearts, they may want to take action and do something on their own, promoting peace and making the path a little more walkable, even for other people.”

The International Day of Peace 2025 Community Event is free to attend, but registration on Eventbrite is encouraged. For more information, email info.idp2025@gmail.com.

