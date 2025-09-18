Ground broken on new townhouse complex near Leslie and Wellington

September 18, 2025 · 0 Comments

Ground was officially broken last week on a new development that will bring 30 “modern” townhouses to Aurora.

Livewell on Aurora Townhomes, located at 1452 Wellington Street East, near Leslie Street, welcomed Newmarket-Aurora MP Sandra Cobena, Aurora-Oak Ridges-Richmond Hill MPP Michael Parsa, Mayor Tom Mrakas, and Councillors Harold Kim and John Gallo to the site on September 9 to preside over the ceremony.

The development boasts homes with modern layouts and energy-efficient features, “reflecting a commitment to sustainable growth and community building.”

Officials described the planned townhomes as “attainable modern units.”

“It’s no secret that these are challenging times,” said developer Reza Esmaeili, CEO of Land Services Group. “Across the province, builders are slowing down, buyers are cautious, and hope in real estate fields has its lowest point in years – and yet, here we are. Breaking ground today is not just about starting construction, it’s about making a statement.

“At Land Services Group, we believe that in the hardest times, leadership and vision matter the most. [This] is more than a development, it’s a promise: a promise that communities can still grow, that families can still dream, and that the future can still be brighter than today. Aurora deserves attainable, sustainable, and inspiring homes, and even in the most difficult markets, we are committed to delivering them.”

In his remarks, Mayor Mrakas said the project is an example of the developers’ “real commitment to delivering a community that blends modern luxury with the unique charm of Aurora.”

“These new homes will not only provide housing opportunities, but also contribute to our Town’s continued prosperity and vitality,” he said. “As Mayor, I’m proud to see projects like this move forward – projects that respect our vision for Aurora while enhancing the fabric of our Town.”

MP Cobena added that in a challenging “economic situation” there were still opportunities for growth.

“Expanding the housing supply is essential to keep our communities vibrant and inclusive,” she said. “By introducing these townhomes, Land Services Group is helping to meet that need, providing attainable, well-designed options that reflect the changing needs of Aurora’s population. These homes will not only give residents a place to call home, but it will strengthen our Town by supporting local businesses, school services, and ensuring Aurora remains a thriving community for generations to come.”

These sentiments were echoed by Ward 6’s Councillor Kim, who said the project “illustrates what can be achieved when municipalities and local residents partner with builders.”

“The development is about more than just houses – it’s about building community and shaping a bright future,” he said. “I’m excited to see this vision come to life and witness the positive impact it will have on this neighbourhood for years to come.”

Added Councillor Gallo: “As a Councillor for the Town of Aurora, I’m proud to be here today for this ground-breaking of this exciting project… Now, I’ll be honest, most of the time when we dig big holes in Aurora it’s because the watermain has been replaced, but today we’re digging to build something new, something that will bring lasting value to our community. This development is a sign of confidence in Aurora’s future.”

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Readers Comments (0)