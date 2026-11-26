Giving Shop is five-year success story for Oakridge’s Fashions

November 26, 2026 · 0 Comments

Staff members and supporters of the Alzheimer Society of York Region had the chance to check a few items off their Christmas shopping lists last week a little early as they had a special afternoon to peruse The Giving Shop.

An annual festive feature at Oakridge’s Fashions, the popular boutique in Aurora’s historic downtown core, the Giving Shop is now entering its fifth season of offering curated gifts at affordable price points for just about everyone on your list – with 100 per cent of the proceeds from Giving Shop sales going directly to local charities and non-profits.

Sharing in the proceeds this year are the Alzheimer Society, CHATS (Community & Home Assistance to Seniors), the Rose of Sharon Services for Young Mothers, and Victim Services of York Region.

As Oakridge’s owner Deborah Clark watched members of the Society browse the Giving Shop last Tuesday evening, one of a series of special shopping nights designated for each beneficiary organization, she was filled with both pride and joy that the in-store initiative has gone from strength to strength.

“There are so many charitable organizations supporting the community we all live in. Aren’t we lucky?” says Clark. “We like to give lots of different organizations the support to share in the philanthropic spirit of giving. Every year that goes by, more and more people come out knowing about the Giving Shop, to get some ‘giftables’ to people they know and love, and knowing that they’re supporting the community. There’s nothing whatsoever for me, for Oakridge’s, other than the joy of knowing the good that it does – and, of course, we want more and more people to know about it as we want to grow it and expand it.”

Among the highlights in The Giving Shop this year are items to tickle your tastebuds, items such as sparkly initial Christmas ornaments, gloves – “everything from what I call ‘cheap and cheerful’ to super deluxe, because who doesn’t love a beautiful new pair of gloves?’ and “things for the garden, things for the kitchen, things for the golfer, things for the fashionista.”

All, she says, with a focus on sourcing products from Canada before looking afar.

Another product pairing that has proved popular over the years in the Giving Shop is an ever-growing line of felted Christmas ornaments, shaped like mice and sourced from Quebec, which has inspired Clark to write a series of children’s books based on the cute critters.

“I’m in love with the little children’s books and this year is my favourite book of all five years; it’s called Rosie Belongs, and it’s about a little mouse that comes in the shipment to Oakridge’s this year. She’s extraordinarily shy because she has quite a big nose. She’s been teased about this and she’s quite frightened about how she will ever belong. Her journey here is a story for children on how we needn’t worry all the time about belonging and also about how to be a good friend for someone who feels a little bit different.

“Making a story about numbers of [the mice] opens it up to be more than a cute ornament; it opens it up to be a sweet gift to a child because it comes with a storybook and they can hold that character that’s in the storybook and it becomes a repeat annual wish. We do have children that come in with their parents and grandparents now asking for the new book. I love that – more joy!”

This joy was felt by members of the Society last week.

Yolanda Mol Amelink, Director of Philanthropy for the Alzheimer Society of York Region, said she and their group were “extraordinary grateful” for Clark and the Oakridge’s team for “being such great community partners and for supporting so many social causes in Aurora, not just ours.”

“We really appreciate Deborah’s heart for what we do and for supporting it,” she said. “[Funds from The Giving Shop] will help us deliver programs and services, as well as raise awareness of the programs are available for local families who need our support.

“The numbers of people that are impacted by the disease and are being diagnosed in Aurora is definitely growing. Unfortunately, the funds available to run programs are not growing at the same rate and therefore we need community partners like Deborah to help deliver programs like caregiver support groups, counselling, health care navigation services, respite programs for our community. It goes a long way to have community partners who help us meet our operating budget.”

While this might be a milestone year for The Giving Shop, Clark says she doesn’t want to “jinx” the totals this year by throwing out a fundraising goal, but says “the sky is the limit” for how much she would like to raise for the four causes.

“I’m hoping the reason The Giving Shop has staying power is maybe we got some things right. We thought that a lot of us want to buy a little something for many people, and then there’s a price point, a budget, and oftentimes those little somethings are all over York Region,” says Clark. “Our concept was if we put a lot of different somethings in one place that appeal to a gardener, a golfer, a this, a that, that maybe that’s a great customer service as well as a community service.

“I think the concept works because it’s, quite frankly, a bit practical and people can knock a lot of things off their list. A lot of times we have a customer come in and they’re going to a little seasonal gathering and they want to quickly get something for the hostess. We think that that is working, that practical piece of it, and it only strengthened and endured all the more because they know that as they buy something for someone they love, they’re buying something for someone they don’t know at all.

“Is that not the spirit of the holiday season? It just brings out the best and it’s a great feeling for all of us.”

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

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