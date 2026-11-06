From Big Ideas to Bold Action: Aurora CNX Returns to Fuel Aurora’s Innovation Ecosystem

November 6, 2026 · 0 Comments

Contributed

On November 19, the Town of Aurora will host its signature innovation and entrepreneurship event, highlighting the newly launched Audacity North project and creating new opportunities for founders, innovators and business leaders to connect, collaborate and grow.

Aurora CNX is more than a networking event. It is a place where ideas are challenged, refined and strengthened through conversations with people who have the experience, expertise and connections to help move them forward.

“Communities grow when people are willing to think big, take risks and work together,” says Mayor Tom Mrakas. “Aurora CNX creates opportunities for entrepreneurs and innovators to connect with leaders who can help accelerate their ideas. We’re excited to showcase how the conversations that started last year have evolved into Audacity North and inspire the next generation of innovation.”

The evening will feature the story behind the recently announced “Audacity North” a plan for the creation of Canada’s largest MedTech innovation hub; in partnership with Megalab, The Schulich School of Business, and YSpace (York University).

This will be followed by interactive “collision stations”, designed to foster practical conversations, new partnerships and future opportunities.

Whether launching a start-up, scaling a business, exploring a new concept or looking for fresh perspectives, Aurora CNX brings together people from across sectors who share a common goal: turning potential into progress.

Event Details

Aurora CNX 2026

Thursday, November 19, 4 to 7 p.m.

Aurora Town Square

The event is free to attend and welcomes businesses and entrepreneurs at every stage of their journey.

To register, please visit: aurora.ca/CNX.

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