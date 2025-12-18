Fanghua Arts Troupe aims to continue building multicultural connections in 2026

For the last seven years, the Aurora-based Fanghua Arts Troupe has been bringing together retired Chinese-Canadian artists for performances across the GTA, focusing on promoting inclusion and intergenerational connection through music, dance, and art.

Their efforts were on full display this past Wednesday, December 10, when they joined the York Regional Police Men’s Chorus and other community groups in the Aurora Town Square Performance Hall with Winter Melody: A Fusion of Chinese & Western Music.

This was just the latest example of how Fanghua, which uses the Aurora Public Library as their home base, has aimed to bridge cultural divides by doing what they love to do – and, as a New Year approaches, they’re aiming to do a lot more.

“The concert was very successful, even with the bad weather,” said Antu, Fanghua’s founder. “Everyone’s reactions were very good and [despite the weather] we had a very special, enthusiastic audience. They said there was cold weather outside, but it was so warm inside because so many people came to support.”

Founded in 2017, Fanghua quickly found it its stride, but, like so many initiatives, forward momentum took a hit due to the shutdowns resulting due to the global pandemic. After the situation eased, they came together once more and, before too long, became formally registered as a non-profit organization in 2024 as The Fang Hua Arts Group.

“After the organization, there was a great response in the local area of Aurora and, as soon as we were organized, many people came to see us,” she says. “We are partnered with the Aurora Public Library. It’s a weekly gathering for Mandarin speakers, especially seniors and adults, and adults go there for dancing, singing, and just chatting. They are very, very active.”

Recent activities that featured the talents of Fanghua include Lunar New Year celebrations at the Aurora Public Library and, this past September, multiple performances at Town Park and Town Square as part of Aurora’s annual Multicultural Festival.

“I was shocked to see so many westerners dancing and singing songs – I’m really passionate about it,” she says, noting she would love to have Fanghua participate in local Canada Day celebrations in 2026 and adding she is in the midst of laying the groundwork for a youth talent show on June 2, 2026, to coincide with International Children’s Day. “Now I’m trying my best to lead my group to integrate with other different groups and cultures. That’s the Canadian tradition. That’s Canadian multiculturalism.”

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

