Fall Cleanup Day is chance to help keep Aurora beautiful

September 4, 2025

Fall is just around the corner, and if you relish the chance to get out in the fall colours, you can do so while lending Aurora a helping hand as the Town hosts its annual Fall Community Cleanup.

Set for Saturday, September 27, from 8 a.m. to 12 noon, residents are invited to register to participate as individuals or teams who will fan out to identified locations in the community ready to make a difference.

“Our Community Cleanup events reflect Aurora’s strong sense of community pride,” said Mayor Tom Mrakas in a statement. “This initiative is a chance for residents to take an active role in maintaining the beauty and health of our Town. I encourage everyone to join me and contribute to a cleaner, greener Aurora.”

Those interested in participating can sign up at aurora.ca/cleanup.

On the morning of the event, cleanup kits will be made available for pickup at Machell Park while quantities last. Participants can select from a number of areas around Aurora that have been identified as in need of a lift when it comes to litter. Participants can also pick a spot in their own neighbourhoods on which to focus.

“The initiative is open to individuals, families, schools and community organizations,” says the Town. “Students seeking volunteer hours for school credit are also welcome to participate and will receive confirmation of their contributions upon request.”

Amanda Cutler, Aurora’s Waste and Recycling Coordinator, tells The Auroran the Community Cleanup provides residents “with a great opportunity to get outside with their family and friends and help clean up their neighbourhoods. It’s also a great way for students to earn community service hours.”

This is the third year the Town of Aurora has hosted a Fall Cleanup, complementing their long-standing Spring Community Clean-Up, which helps keep the Town camera ready after the snow melts and reveals a snowbank’s sometimes-trashy secrets.

While Cutler says turnout for the fall event is not typically as high as the spring, it’s no less valuable.

“We focus our Community Cleanups in the spring and fall because each season serves a specific purpose,” says Cutler. “The Spring Cleanup is essential for addressing the debris and mess left behind by winter, while the Fall Cleanup helps us prepare and tidy up our community before the winter sets in. Plus, many people are busy enjoying the summer weather and vacations with family and friends, so fall and spring tend to attract more attendees.

“Our regular volunteers consistently attend our events due to the positive atmosphere and their shared passion for keeping our community clean and litter-free. It’s also a great chance for families and friends to get outside and work together, and we do thank all our volunteers by providing a free barbecue.”

September 27’s Fall Community Cleanup is just the latest green initiative rolled out by Cutler, the Department and the Town.

Being explored for the future, says Cutler, is a potential partnership with the Region of York to roll out its Repair Café program in Aurora, which brings together volunteer experts and repair people to help residents get the most out of their small appliances, tools, and more.

The Town, says Cutler, would provide a location where “people can bring in their broken items to be fixed, promoting sustainability and reducing waste.”

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

