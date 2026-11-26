Eco Guardian encourages local giving with Be a Santa for Seniors

November 26, 2026 · 0 Comments

The holiday season is a time of giving – and for many people in the community, it’s not about the big gestures, but rather the simple comforts that can help make the season merry and bright.

That’s the idea behind Be a Santa for Seniors, an initiative being spearheaded locally once again by the Aurora-based Eco Guardian.

Located at 275 Addison Hall Circle, Unit 2, in Aurora’s northeast quadrant, Eco Guardian invites members of the community to visit their new facilities between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. to peruse their Christmas trees, which is loaded with ornaments each bearing a special gift requests from seniors in local seniors’ residences, and choose a wish to grant.

Just stop in and ask for Jeff or Katrina.

“Eco Guardian Inc. invites community members to help brighten the holidays for residents at Eagle Terrace and MacKenzie House in Newmarket through its annual Santa for Seniors initiative,” says the company. “Recently, Eco Guardian began manufacturing compostable paper cups and bowls in Aurora. By bringing the manufacturing of these products to Canada, we are creating local jobs and investing in the community we call home. Santa for Seniors is another way we are bringing that commitment to life. Everyone is welcome to participate. If you are looking for a meaningful way to give directly to a local cause this Christmas, we would love to hear from you.”

Participants can drop their donations off to Eco Guardians through December 7 and each item received will be delivered to the homes by Santa Claus during their Christmas celebrations.

Helping Santa make his deliveries on these special days will be Eco Guardian’s Jeff Rushton, Eco Guardian’s Product Specialist & NPD Coordinator.

Rushton says the initiative was founded by company president Anil Abrol and his wife, Nisha Abrol, to lend the community a helping hand. The initiative, he said, grew along with the company, with more community support rolling in each season.

“A lot of the gift requests are extremely basic – a lot of stuff people who are not in a residence would consider almost a necessity. Some of them are just asking for things as simple as a pair of slippers or some fuzzy socks, maybe a scarf or a blanket, or even shampoo and conditioner, and a special unscented skin cream,” says Rushton. “They’ll sometimes ask for something like a Pizza Pizza gift card and six-pack of ginger ales. All relatively easy-to-accommodate requests, but our company will also provide a little something for each individual. Last year, we did really high-quality hoodies after getting all the sizes for [for the residents] and this year I think we’re doing blankets again along with shower caddies with shampoo and conditioner.

“Our doors are open to everyone and anyone, so they can just walk in, the tree is right there at the front, and people just usually look around at whatever ornaments they want to select, write their name, phone number, and email on them, and they have until December 7 this year to return the gifts to us. Everything has to be unwrapped just so we can verify the contents.

“I just think that the average person spends what these people are asking for on things that are not even significant or don’t even matter to them that much. They might buy a new shirt and wear it once, they might buy a hat, wear it once and throw it in the closet. These small gifts just absolutely make the world of difference to the people who are in these facilities. There are people who say, ‘I haven’t had anyone visit us’ or ‘haven’t had a Christmas.’ The first time we went there was there was people who said ‘I never got anything for Christmas the last five years or haven’t seen my family in 10 years.’ It’s a very small thing for the average person, but it completely changes their mood, their energy, their feelings. It has a much bigger impact on the other side than the minimal time you spend to go find a blanket or a sweater that they’re asking for.”

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

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