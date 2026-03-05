Eco Guardian aims to re-shore manufacturing locally with help from Province

March 5, 2026 · 0 Comments

Eco Guardian has been making paper-based products for more than 20 years and as they aim to have their Aurora plant up and running by the end of this month, they’re also aiming to re-shore jobs here at home.

On Monday, Eco Guardian, which is located in the Addison Hall Business Park, welcomed Newmarket-Aurora MPP Dawn Gallagher Murphy to tour their new plant and celebrate a $1.5 million Provincial grant to help the company bring manufacturing and jobs back to the community.

“This facility represents a major step forward, not only for Eco Guardian, but for the entire manufacturing sector right here in Newmarket-Aurora,” said MPP Gallagher Murphy. “Eco Guardian has built a reputation for pushing boundaries, developing environmentally responsible, compostable packaging solutions using repurposed natural by-products. With this new facility, equipped with advanced cutting-edge machinery…you are reshoring production from overseas and bringing manufacturing jobs right here to Ontario, and that is something worth celebrating.”

The $1.5 million grant for Eco Guardian comes from the Province’s Advanced Manufacturing and Innovation Competitiveness (AMIC) stream and has contributed to the company’s $11 million overall investment in the Aurora community.

Once fully up and running, it’s expected to create 42 new jobs and maintain 18 existing positions all while strengthening local supply chains by producing paper-based food packaging products, such as coffee cups, locally.

“Eco Guardian’s decision to expand in Aurora reinforces what we already know: Ontario is the best place in Canada and one of the best places in the world to grow a manufacturing business,” said MPP Gallagher Murphy. “This investment is part of our government’s broader work to strengthen Ontario’s economy, protect our workers, and secure our supply chains. Programs like the regional development program, especially the AMIC stream, are helping businesses adopt advanced technologies, expand production, and stay competitive in a global market, all the while creating good-paying local jobs.

“Eco Guardian’s new facility is a perfect example of what happens when government and industry work together, because when we work together, we drive innovation, strengthen our communities, reduce environmental impact, and create real opportunities for workers and families. The AMIC stream is helping more firms with the financial support and tools that are needed to improve competitiveness while strengthening essential supply chains.”

Expressing gratitude for the Province’s investment was Anil Abrol, President and CEO of Eco Guardian.

The support “validates the belief in our vision” of “we’ll bring Ontario to the world and the world to Ontario.”

“This facility is my vision,” he said. “I have grown up in the manufacturing environment and when I came here to Canada in 2004, having worked for many different entrepreneurs in the world, the vision was to have our own manufacturing so that we can create jobs, we can create some value, we can leave behind some legacy which people can follow, and that’s what we’re trying to do here. Ontario will be very proud one day when we see the largest food service manufacturers cups getting produced in this facility.

“I could not have done this without the support of my leadership team and the team working very, very hard day in and day out to make this facility happen.”

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Readers Comments (0)