Decommissioned York Region ambulance bound for Guyana

An ambulance recently decommissioned by the Region of York is bound for Guyana to provide health services to patients in rural parts of the country.

York Region Paramedic Services formally handed over the ambulance to Voice of the Vedas Global Care Outreach on July 14. It will support “health services for dialysis patients in rural and underserved areas, helping to provide access to care.”

Global Care Outreach’s work in Guyana extends to the Doobay-Gafoor Medical Research and Dialysis Centre, which is organized in collaboration with Hamilton’s McMaster University.

“We are committed to making a lasting impact on healthcare in Guyana,” they say. “Our efforts have focused on the establishment of the Doobay-Gafoor Dialysis Centre, a critical facility providing life-saving dialysis treatments to individuals suffering from kidney failure. This centre plays a pivotal role in improving healthcare access for underserved communities, where such essential treatments were once scarce. Every donation to this cause goes directly to supporting those most in need—regardless of race, age, religion, or gender—ensuring equitable healthcare for all.

“Every contribution made through the Global Care Outreach Program reflects the collective power of individuals coming together for the greater good. From natural disasters to humanitarian crises, we stand in solidarity with communities worldwide. Through strategic partnerships with local and international organizations, our program continues to make a meaningful impact on the lives of thousands, driving positive change where it is needed most. Whether supporting those displaced by conflict with shelter assistance or helping at-risk youth access education, our mission remains clear: to uplift, empower, and offer hope to those who need it most.”

The donation of decommissioned ambulances has been a long-standing practice for York Region Paramedic Services, with 15 such vehicles being donated to non-profit, community and international groups since the program began.

Vehicles are decommissioned after a lifecycle of five years, or 250,000 km.

“Donating decommissioned ambulances to organizations and health care partners enhances their capacity to support communities in need,” says the Region. “Through meaningful partnerships and unwavering commitment, Voice of Vedas provides timely and effective relief to those in need, spanning a wide range of critical services within Canada and globally. The decommissioned ambulance will provide access to lifesaving treatment, eliminate transportation barriers and support better long-term outcomes for dialysis patients.

“The ambulance will help ease the emotional and financial burden on families and strengthen the local health care system.”

