Cyclists set to say farewell to NewRoads’ LakeRide

September 11, 2025 · 0 Comments

A decade of making a significant difference for local health care one pedal push at a time is set to come to a close on Sunday, September 21, as NewRoads Automotive Group hosts its final LakeRide.

The LakeRide, a challenge taken on by NewRoads in 2016, has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for Southlake Health’s mental health programs and this year organizers are hoping to close out the decade on a high note – raising $250,000 for the cause.

“When we took on the ride, we committed to 10 years and that’s just a nice round number to finish up on,” says Rachel Hawtin, Community Liaison and Brand Manager at NewRoads. “[NewRoads President Michael Croxon] is really excited to give it our all for this last ride. It’s been such an amazing journey to have done this. It’s been a great way for us to get in and do more for our community as this is the biggest event we’ve run… and it’s really taking ownership of this event to really fundraise for the mental health program at Southlake, and it makes you feel really good to make such an impact on the community.”

The ride will begin at Newmarket’s NewRoads Performing Arts Centre (505 Pickering Crescent) at 8 p.m.

World record-holding cyclist Ed Veal will once again be the ride leader, and participants can take select from a variety of cycling challenges – 10K, 20K, 45K, 80K, and 125K routes.

There will also be a raffle on the day of the race with a grand prize being an S-Works Aethos bicycle valued at $17,000.

To register for the LakeRide, or to purchase raffle tickets, visit newroadslakeride.ca.

“Everything goes directly to the hospital,” says Hawtin. “This year, we want to raise $250,000, but would love to go over that. It’s a big goal but it’s such an important part of the community.”

The importance of Southlake’s mental health programs, and NewRoads’ effort to make it a reality were driven home by Dr. Gaurav Mehta: “As Physician Lead in Southlake’s Mental Health Program, I know the important role that a peaceful and healing environment plays in enabling a patient to recover. Patients in our community who come to us for care are benefiting from our improved and expanded spaces, like The NewRoads Automotive Group Emergent Mental Health Assessment Unit.”

“This light-filled, purposefully-designed space is tailored to meet the needs of mental health patients. I am so grateful to our partners at NewRoads and participants and donors of the NewRoads LakeRide for making this a reality for Southlake. Congratulations to all involved in the 10th anniversary of NewRoads LakeRide – we wish you another great year and thank you for your ongoing and incredible support of leading-edge mental health care, close to home.”

NewRoads is also a supporter of local food banks and this Saturday, September 15, is the kick-off for their annual Stuff a Truck fundraiser at the Aurora Farmers’ Market.

Over the course of the campaign, Farmers’ Market patrons are invited to bring non-perishable foods to Town Park from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Saturday to quite literally stuff a truck with items benefiting the Aurora Food Pantry.

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Readers Comments (0)