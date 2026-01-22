Crime Stoppers York Region marks 40th anniversary with commitment to Safe Streets, Strong Communities

January 22, 2026

Crime Stoppers of York Region began taking calls in 1986 with a simple idea: allowing community members to relay information to law enforcement, while ensuring they remained anonymous.

40 years on, Crime Stoppers of York Region is marking its milestone anniversary with a renewed theme for Crime Stoppers Awareness Month: Safe Streets, Strong Communities – Together We Can Stop Crime.

“Crime Stoppers of York Region began in March of 1986 and continues to be a powerful method of fighting crime by providing the community an anonymous way to relay information to the police,” said Bill Snowball, Chair of Crime Stoppers York Region, at the launch of Crime Stoppers Awareness Month at York Regional Police’s Aurora headquarters on Thursday morning.

Recent recognition from awards bodies, he said, “reflect the dedication of our volunteers, partners, and law enforcement colleagues and reaffirm our commitment to innovation, excellence, and community safety.”

“We would also like to extend our sincere thanks to the residents of York Region for their continued trust and willingness to provide information and anonymous tips. These tips, combined with professionalism and dedication of York Regional Police Officers and Investigators, and the ongoing support of our media partners, form a three-way partnership that is the foundation of Crime Stoppers’ success.”

Last year, Crime Stoppers received 4,790 tips which led to 113 arrests, 94 cases cleared, 426 charges laid, property recovered valued at $586,104, 12 weapons seized, $2,844,385-worth of drugs taken off streets, and rewards approved reaching $24,900, he said.

“Now, if you were in a business, and whether you look at the tips or the tips paid, I’d say it’s a pretty good return on your investment in the Crime Stoppers program,” he said. “I don’t think anyone would turn it down.”

2026 also marks the 50th anniversary of Crime Stoppers nationwide and Dave Forster, President of the Canadian Crime Stoppers Association, said the organization was founded by a Canadian detective working in New Mexico investigating the murder of a young person.

“He exhausted all the resources, had a media background, went public with it, aired a re-enactment, and within hours of the re-enactment airing, information started to flow in, not only bringing forward the identities of the individuals that had committed the heinous crime, but also solving 13 other outstanding cases. The foundation was born at that time, and here we are 50 years later.”

Crime Stoppers Awareness Month is, of course, a time to highlight unsolved crimes and Crime Stoppers announced double rewards for three York Region cases.

Katherine Bergeron-Pinzarrone, 28, of Mississauga is a suspect wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for Second Degree Murder.

“On Thursday, August 28, 2024, at approximately 6 a.m., York Regional Police were called to a local hospital in the City of Richmond Hill after a victim arrived suffering from a stab wound,” said Crime Stoppers of York Region. “The victim was pronounced deceased a short time later. The victim was identified as a 16-year-old male youth from the City of Montreal.

“The suspect is described as female, white, 5’1”, 120 lbs, brown hair, brown eyes. The suspect is known to reside in Ontario and Quebec. If seen, do not approach her; rather, call 911 immediately. The suspect is encouraged to seek legal counsel and turn herself in.”

The allegations have not been proven in court.

The next case relates to a call to an apparent home invasion at residence in Kleinburg on August 31 of this year.

“The victim, Abdul Aleem Farooqi, was fatally shot during the incident,” said Crime Stoppers. “Two suspects have been identified, including Amir Wiam Mohammad Abuhamid, who has been charged with murder, and a 16-year-old youth who remains outstanding an arrest warrant for murder.

“Other suspects involved in the murder also remain unidentified. Investigators are seeking information that would assist in identifying and arresting additional suspects involved in the home invasion/murder.”

The final case involves the murder of 41-year-old Deuvane Francis, who was found deceased at a commercial premise near Jane Street and Langstaff Road in Vaughan.

“A 2016 white four-door Honda Civic and a 2010 dark Infinity SUV are believed to be related to the murder,” said Crime Stoppers. “The homicide unit is seeking assistance with identifying person(s) involved in the murder or who may have been associated to these vehicles around the time of the offence.”

To submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers, call 1-800-222-TIPS, or visit www.1800222tips.com.

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

