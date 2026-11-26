CMHA’s Giving Tuesday aims to expand mental health support for local youth

November 26, 2026 · 0 Comments

This Tuesday, December 1, marks Giving Tuesday, an opportunity for individuals to support the causes close to their hearts wherever they can – and the Canadian Mental Health Association of York Region and South Simcoe (CMHA-YRSS) remains front of mind for local insurance agent George Rappos.

Rappos, an agent with Desdjardins, is once again marking Giving Tuesday by matching donations made to the CMHA-YRSS on December 1 up to $5,000. Rappos’ contribution is coupled with a further anonymous donation of $5,000 to the organization.

“Youth in our community are telling us they are feeling stressed and worried about their futures,” says Andrew Chung, CEO of the CMHA-YRSS. “And the data tells the same story: more than half of Ontario’s students struggle with depression and anxiety, yet one in three said they didn’t seek help. That’s why this Giving Tuesday matters. When you give locally, you’re joining George and our anonymous donor in helping ensure that youth in our neighbourhoods can access mental health support close to come.”

According to the CMHA-YRSS, the Giving Tuesday campaign, “Insuring Our Future,” has raised more than $100,000 for youth mental health since its inception, all through community donations.

“I’m a firm believer that good youth mental health is essential to building a viable future economy,” says Rappos. “As a father of two children and a former coach of youth sports, I have had a front row seat to how challenging it can be for youth to access mental health support. This Giving Tuesday, I am matching up to $5,000 of donations, because I know the youth in our community are counting on us.”

If you are interested in donating to the CMHA-YRSS, the donation link will go live Friday at: justgiving.com/campaign/cmhagivingtuesday2026.

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

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