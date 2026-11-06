Chamber celebrates its Champions, supporting emerging businesses

November 6, 2026 · 0 Comments

Aurora’s business community came together at the Royal Venetian Mansion on October 22 for the Aurora Chamber of Commerce’s annual Business Excellence Awards.

It was a chance to not only celebrate some of the key businesses that help provide the backbone of the local economy, but celebrate long-standing Champions and emerging names on the scene.

Over the course of the evening, the Chamber recognized its annual Chamber Champion and announced this year’s recipients of their grant programs, that help emerging businesses take their operations to the next level.

Recognized as this year’s Chamber Champion was Brian Roberts of Roberts & Co., a long-standing contributor to the Chamber in various capacities, including its Board.

“Our 2026 Chamber Champion is a man who proves that accountants can have personalities, and not just during tax season,” joked Alison Mumford, Executive Director of the Aurora Chamber of Commerce, in her presentation. “You may know him as the owner of Roberts & Co. Professional Corporation, your go-to guy when the CRA comes knocking. Perhaps you know him from his volunteer work with 100 Men Who Give a Damn, the Aurora Sports Hall of Fame, or his many years of service to the Aurora Chamber.

“He’s a former Chamber Board Director, who now sits on our Finance Committee, generously volunteering his time every month to make sure our finances are in good shape, and perhaps more importantly, that myself and our Treasurer can confidently explain them to the rest of our Board! He’s also a long-time Street Festival volunteer, alongside his wife Trish…. Outside of his community commitments, he’s a devoted family man, husband to Trish, father of three, avid Blue Jays fan, and still finds time to help out on his family farm outside of Tillsonburg – because apparently crunching numbers, raising a family, volunteering across Town, and cheering on the Jays aren’t enough to keep him busy.

“He’s generous with his time, incredibly dependable, and somehow manages to make accounting seem like a social activity.”

Each year, the Chamber presents a Rise Up Grant, recognizing promising new businesses that are “building their foundations and taking exciting steps towards growth.” This year’s grant recipients are Lanette Ware-Bushfield of A WWB Production Inc. (A Work It Ware-Bushfield Production), and Swing Core Golf.

The second grant, the Scale Up Grant, which supports established businesses take the next big step, “whether it’s expanding their operations, reaching new customers, or investing in their futures,” were Attuned Relationships and Aizadfood.

The third grant, facilitated in partnership with Addison Marketing Solutions, is the Media Grant, which helps local businesses “elevate its marketing and reach new audiences.” This boost went to Aurora Family Martial Arts.

“One of the greatest privileges that we have at the Chamber is the opportunity to recognize and support the incredible businesses in our community,” said Mumford. “It’s not every day that you get to hand a cheque to help bring their ideas to life. Behind every business is someone who has taken a risk, worked incredibly hard, and believed in what they’re building. Being able to play even a small part in their success is something we’re incredibly proud of. And we’re excited to see what these businesses accomplish next.”

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

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