Business Women’s Network to host fashion show supporting bursary program

September 18, 2025

The Business Women’s Network of York Region is planning a fashion-forward fall to raise money to support area young women pursuing business degrees.

The Business Women’s Network of York Region’s (BWNYR) Fall Fashion Fundraiser and Awards will take place Wednesday, October 15, from 6 – 9 p.m. at Aurora Town Square.

Now in its twelfth year, the BWNYR is marking ten years of their Bursary Fund, which supports female students, and organizers are hoping this year’s event is bigger and better than ever.

The show will feature an array of fashions, including a showcase of sustainable fashions, many of which will be modelled by local celebrities – including Mayor Tom Mrakas – and subsequently auctioned off – “creating impact for young women, for each other, and for the planet.”

BWNYR founder Elizabeth Johnston says she developed the organization 12 years ago to be an inclusive community where female business leaders could connect, exchange ideas, and collaborate.

“I founded the BWNYR with a vision: to create a vibrant, trusted community where businesswomen could connect, collaborate, and grow together – both personally and professionally,” says Johnston. “What started as a small group of women seeking connection has grown into a strong network of leaders, entrepreneurs, and professionals who not only support each other, but also give back to the next generation. Through our networking events, members-only gatherings, and our annual Awards Gala, we have built trusted relationships, fostered collaboration, and celebrated the outstanding contributions of women across York Region.”

The York Region Bursary Fund is integral to their mission.

Each year, bursaries are awarded to high school graduates pursuing a post-secondary education in business, providing these future business leaders with what Johnston describes as a “financial head start – helping young women launch their academic journey with confidence and ensuring that opportunity is accessible to all.”

The Bursary Fund, which aims to break down barriers to education “and ensures that success is accessible to all,” is funded through community support and fundraising events like the October 15 fashion show and awards gala.

In that collaborative spirit, the BWNYR is looking for sponsorship, including silent auction items, to help ensure they meet their goals for the community.

For more information about the Business Women’s Network of York Region, including how to support and secure your tickets, visit bwnyr.com/upcoming-main-public-events.

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

