Aurora’s Toys for Tickets campaign supports families in need this Holiday Season

November 20, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Contributed by the Town of Aurora

The Town of Aurora’s Bylaw Services, in partnership with York Regional Police, is proud to bring back the Toys for Tickets campaign, an initiative that transforms parking fines into acts of generosity for families in need.

From November 19 to December 12, 2025, residents who receive a parking ticket in Aurora will have the option to pay it forward by donating new toys, gift cards or non-perishable food items instead of paying the fine.

This year’s campaign supports York Regional Police’s Holiday Heroes program, the Aurora Food Pantry and the community. These contributions will provide vital support to local families in need, helping to spread holiday joy.

“Every year, this program shows just how caring and compassionate our community is,” said Mayor Tom Mrakas. “By choosing to pay the ticket with a toy, gift card or food donation, residents aren’t just resolving a parking ticket, they’re making a real difference in someone’s holiday.”

Donations can be dropped off at Aurora Town Hall (Access Aurora) until Friday, December 12.

Items must be new and unwrapped, with receipts showing that their value is equal to or greater than the parking fine.

Food donations must be unopened and non-perishable.

Please note that cash donations will not be accepted. To learn more about the Toys for Tickets program, visit aurora.ca/parking.



         

