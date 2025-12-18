Aurorans eager to switch out recycling bins, but could have to use larger ones for a few months

December 18, 2025

Aurora residents are eager to exchange their new 95-gallon recycling bins for 65-gallon models, but could still have to use the large bins for collections for at least a few months of the New Year, according to Mayor Tom Mrakas.

Mayor Mrakas updated Council last week on where things currently stand in allowing residents to make the recycling switch.

Significant changes are coming to recycling collection across Ontario on December 31 when the Province formally takes the responsibility for collections away from municipalities and, instead, moves towards a producer-responsibility model overseen by Circular Materials.

Mayor Mrakas told Council last week that Aurora has topped the list of municipalities requesting the bin change.

“39 per cent of all requests to change have been from the Town of Aurora, which equates to about 2,600 requests to change to the 65-gallon,” he said, responding to questions on where things stood from Ward 4 Councillor Michael Thompson. “They (Circular Materials) have the bins, it’s just a matter of coordinating the exchange and where they’re going to be done. They’re going to notify all residents [and once] we’re all notified when they will be making the exchange, we’ll make sure we put out notification as well to the public.

“[Circular Materials] is saying they would like to see people maybe utilize the 95-gallon for a couple of months, up to three months, and then if they feel there’s a need to exchange to exchange at that time.

“The exchange process will continue for a while.”

The option to switch from a 95-gallon to a 65-gallon bin might work for some residents, but not for others, said Ward 3 Councillor Wendy Gaertner.

“A lot of residents in my neighbourhood are upset that they can’t have a much smaller bin,” she said. “For example, Mosaics, there’s no place for them to keep even the [next] size down and there are other places in my Ward, and I’m sure all over, where the second-largest bin is still too large.”

RETURN THE OLD BOXES

Residents wishing to return their old recycling bins will be able to do so from January 5 – 19 at Aurora’s Joint Operations Centre from 8.30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“With Circular Materials set to assume oversight of Ontario’s Blue Box program on December 31, Aurora residents will now be required to use the new recycling carts for all curbside collection,” the Town announced Monday. “Starting December 31, 2025, old blue boxes and any loose recyclables placed at the curb will no longer be collected. To help residents responsibly dispose of their outdated blue boxes, the Town has established convenient drop-off locations where the containers will be recycled by Green for Life (GFL)

“Residents are encouraged to repurpose their old blue boxes, giving them a second life as storage containers, gardening bins, or for other useful household purposes.”

The Joint Operations Centre is open Monday to Friday from 8.30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Residents can also bring their old blue boxes to the Georgina Waste Transfer Station (23068 Warden Avenue) between January 5 and 30 during regular operating hours.

For more information on upcoming changes to recycling collection in Aurora, including how to request an exchange for the smaller bin, visit www.circularmaterials.ca/resident-communities/aurora.

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative

