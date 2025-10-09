Aurora offers plenty of ways to say thanks this weekend

Thanksgiving is here and there are plenty of reasons to be thankful to be in Aurora this weekend – including live music and family fun.

The Thanksgiving Weekend is set to get off to an early start this Thursday, October 9, with the Town’s annual Colours of Fall Concert, which will take place under the leafy canopy of Aurora Town Park from 6.30 – 8.30 p.m.

Taking over the band shell will be the Fiddlestix, which the Town says “blends the raw energy of a rock concert with the rich sounds of Celtic, Country, and Folk music.”

As the music is set to get people up and dancing, the Town has partnered with Bioped Footcare Aurora and Soles4Souls to collect gently used shoes at the concert.

“Every pair you donate helps keep shoes out of landfills and provides footwear to those in need around the world,” says the Town. “For each pair of shoes you donate, you’ll receive a ballot to enter our draw for a brand-new pair of shoes from Bioped Footcare.”

The Colours of Fall Concert also includes a community corn roast and a chance to carve some pumpkins – and both pumpkins and carving tools will be provided on site while supplies last.

If that wasn’t enough, the fun continues at Aurora Town Square for the second-annual Fall Faves event, an event wrapping up Culture Days in the Aurora community, which includes outdoor games, a story time with the Aurora Public Library, line dancing with New Age Country Entertainment and more, all between 10 a.m. and 12 noon.

“Fall is truly a short season, but I think it has a major impact as we bounce out of summer and slowly prepare for the winter,” says Shelley Ware, Special Events Coordinator for the Town of Aurora. “We all know in Aurora that the community definitely appreciates live music and concerts, and this is really a fantastic way to squeeze in one more concert – and gosh does Town Park ever shine with the sunset on an October evening with the leaves changing colours. It’s a just a prime atmosphere to really get you in the mindset for the long-weekend. Regardless of what your family traditions are, I think the Colours of Fall concert is a tradition in itself and a spectacular night. Fiddlestix is a great combination of terrific sound, talented musicians, with the added flair and uniqueness of fiddling into the mix. I do think we’re in for a treat; Mother Nature just really needs to provide us with a gorgeous sunset that night.

“Fall Faves was one of the Aurora Town Square grand opening features last year and was so well-appreciated it’s back again. It’s really contributing to a well-rounded weekend. Not only do we have some solid events this weekend, but we’ve also got some solid, solid landscapes to explore the long weekend as well, and maybe this is the weekend that you invite family to you versus you travelling to them because of all these combinations we have here in Aurora.”

While autumn is a short season before the snow flies, Ware says these events are designed to make the most out of it.

“With the events we have woven into the weekend, like the Colours of Fall concert, the Aurora Farmers’ Market and Fall Faves, we’ve provided some familiarity while people really maximize their enjoyment of this very short season.”

For more information on the Colours of Fall Concert, visit aurora.ca/fall concert. Further information on Fall Faves can be found at aurora.ca/whatson.

