Aurora Lawn Bowling Club hosts “Family Fun Day”

August 14, 2025

Dozens gathered at the Aurora Lawn Bowling Club in steamy conditions on Sunday afternoon for the venerable organization’s annual Family Fun Day.

A wide demographic rolled into the oldest sports club in Aurora and enjoyed a range of games that were laid out at the recreational facility including corn hole.

However, most came to bowl on the ALBC’s pristine greens.

The blazing hot Summer of 2025 has presented its own unique set of challenges regarding turf maintenance at area golf courses and bowling clubs, but President Ray Noble praised Town staff for their meticulous care of the verdant playing surfaces.

“The greens are really good. Our greenskeepers—James Dean and Brent Gibb—know what they’re doing. They grew up in the industry. When a first-time visitor to the club saw the bowling green for the first time last week, she thought it was carpet and didn’t believe we were bowling on natural grass. I had to convince her by showing the clippings and the irrigation system.”

The long-time ALBC President provided impromptu lessons to both young and old on the immaculate turf and he mingled freely with the guests.

Sport Aurora’s 2023 Coach of the Year was pleased with the turnout for the event which included his grandson and granddaughter as well as the Mayor, enthusiasts, and members of the club.

“There are many people here today that are dedicated to the game. Even though it’s hot, it’s also a fun day for family. We’re thankful that Delmanor has sponsored the event and we have lots of guests to enjoy lunch in the air-conditioned clubhouse. We’re happy that Mayor Tom is here, too.”

During our greenside interview, Mayor Tom Mrakas noted that the Family Fun Day was a “great opportunity to visit one of the hidden gems of Aurora. It’s at the centre of so much history of the area. The setting here in McMahon Park is forested and peaceful. It’s a beautiful facility to enjoy with fellow Aurorans.”

Mayor Mrakas praised the efforts of the Town’s lawn bowling club.

“The organization is volunteer-driven and they do an amazing job maintaining the area for members and residents to enjoy. All our volunteers are such an important part of the Town. It’s also great to see younger people enjoying lawn bowling—we’re seeing a wide range of ages enjoying the sport this afternoon.”

By Jim Stewart

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

