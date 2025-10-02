Aurora Junior Hockey Roundup: U22 Central York Panthers’ road trip yields two-game sweep versus Bluewater Hawks and Windsor Southwest Wildcats

October 2, 2025 · 0 Comments

The Central York Junior Panthers vaulted into fourth place in the 25-team OWHA U22 Elite division with a pair of road wins in southwestern Ontario on the weekend.

On Saturday, the Panthers edged the Bluewater Hawks 3-2 at the Gemini Sportsplex. CYP forward Audrey Martone opened the scoring four minutes into the first period, but the Panthers surrendered a power play goal by Bluewater’s Olivia Minten with 1:37 left in the opening frame.

CYP’s Lily Paisley broke the 1-1 tie eight minutes into the second period to restore the visitors’ lead.

Paisley struck again in the third period when she scored the empty-net game-winner with 58 seconds left on the clock. Paisley’s last-minute empty-netter was significant because Bluewater’s Leah Carnochan pulled the Bluehawks to within one with 37 seconds remaining.

On Sunday, the Panthers wiped out the Windsor Southwest Wildcats 13-1 at Forest Glade Arena. Audrey Martone led the Panthers’ 49-shot attack with three goals. Keira Johnson and Ellie Lewington added two goals each.

By the midpoint of the opening frame, CYP opened a 3-0 lead on goals by Zoe Ordanis, Johnson, and Martone. The Wildcats’ Taylor Williams narrowed the deficit to 3-1 at 12:31, but Lewington restored the Panthers’ three-goal lead with five minutes left in the opening frame.

The Junior Panthers put the game away with a five-goal outburst in the second period.

Johnson, Annabella Van Berkel, Lewington, Elizabeth Janovski, and Martone lit the lamp to stake the visitors to a 9-1 lead after forty minutes. Martone completed her hat trick with a power play marker 2:30 into the third. The Panthers kept on prowling in the final frame as Rachel Talesnik, Demi Lazarou, and Anastasia Trifon closed out the scoring. Johnson, Talesnik, and Ordanis added three assists each versus Windsor.

The Panthers will enjoy a home-stand this week as they host the Burlington Barracudas on Wednesday, October 1 at 7:40 PM, the Oakville Hornets on Saturday, October 4 at 1:25 PM, and the OHA Mavericks on Sunday, October 5 at 1:55 p.m. All three games will be played at SARC.

Aurora Tigers edged 4-2 by Chargers in Mississauga

The Aurora Junior A Tigers incurred a 4-2 loss to the Chargers in Mississauga on Saturday.

Owen Barfoot fired two first period goals to lead the Chargers’ attack.

Mississauga led 3-0 after the opening frame, but Aurora’s Marcus Carter tallied the only goal of the second period to cut the deficit to two. Carter’s third goal of the season was assisted by Simon Howard and Cayden Smith.

Tigers’ forward Tommy Nistopoulos pulled the visitors to within one at 2:55 of the third period with helpers from Jonathan Scott and Luke Howard. However, a late goal by Jonathan Herrington restored the Chargers’ two-goal lead at 17:54 and sent Aurora to its fourth defeat in five games.

The Tigers (3-4-0-0) host back-to-back home games versus the Pickering Panthers (6-3-0-0) on Friday, October 3 and Cobourg Cougars (1-6-0-0) on Saturday, October 4.

Both puck drops at the ACC will be 7 p.m.

By Jim Stewart

Readers Comments (0)