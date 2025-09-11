Aurora invites residents to shape the future of Waste Collection

September 11, 2025 · 0 Comments

The Town of Aurora is undertaking a review of its waste collection contract and is seeking public input to help guide the future of waste and organics services in support of a cleaner, more sustainable community.

As the Town explores potential service enhancements, such as automated cart collection for garbage and organics waste pickup and improvements to existing programs, residents are encouraged to attend an upcoming Public Open House to share their thoughts.

The Public Open House will take place on Wednesday, September 24, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Aurora Public Library in the Lebovic Room.

This is an opportunity for residents to provide input on what’s working, what could be improved, and what changes they would like to see in the future as the Town actively looks at ways to make waste services more efficient, environmentally friendly, and easier for residents to use.

Residents who are unable to attend in person are encouraged to share their feedback by completing the online survey at aurora.ca/Waste or by emailing waste@aurora.ca. For more information, visit aurora.ca/Waste.

Contributed by the Town of Aurora

