Aurora CNX aims to help entrepreneurs follow journey from idea to creation

November 26, 2026 · 0 Comments

There can be a long stretch of time between having a good idea and a flourishing business to call your own – and local entrepreneurs came together at Aurora Town Square last week to learn more about “the gap in between.”

The Town of Aurora held its second-annual Aurora CNX event on Thursday, November 19.

Dozens of people filled Town Square’s reception hall for the event where Audacity North, a local success story between the Town of Aurora and Whitchurch-Stouffville took centre-stage.

“Audacity North is a med-tech and life-sciences hub right here in Aurora and Stouffville built to get founders at every stage from first idea to global market all in one place,” said Keith Loo, founder of Skinopathy, and co-founder of Audacity North alongside Garry Lee of Aurora’s Megalab. “To see why that matters, let me start with what we’re already good at: Canadian researchers gave the world insulin, stem cells, and what Botox could do for the frown lines on your face. There’s a long stretch between a discovery and a product, between a prototype and a patent, and between a good idea and a company that grows up in Canada. I call that the ‘ground in-between’ and, for most founders, it’s mostly empty. I know that ground because I’ve had to cross it.”

Once he had the idea for Skinopathy, an AI company that builds medical AI for skin and wound care, Loo says in order to grow he had to go abroad – 13 cities in nine countries. The “audacious” idea for Audacity North, he said, was to connect all these players and provide these opportunities close to home.

That, indeed, is the very idea behind Aurora CNX as well.

“CNX is a space where ideas are challenged, refined, and strengthened through real-life, in-person conversations with industry leaders and fellow changemakers,” said Tracy Smith, founder of the Aurora-based Kitchen Table CEOs, who serves as Chair of Aurora’s Economic Development Corporation (AEDC). “It’s my absolute honour to now have the privilege of being involved in groups like AEDC and events like tonight that have the power and the influence to help shape an exciting, dynamic, and robust future for Aurora, for all of our communities, and for all of us.

“When you look up the word ‘Audacious’… you will find the following definitions: A fearless spirit. Bravery. Confidence. The willingness to try something ambitious and unconventional. A willingness to take bold risks. In essence, to boldly go where no one has gone before. I want all of us to think about that for a moment. The willingness to try something ambitious. A willingness to take bold risks and to boldly go where no one has gone before. Like many entrepreneurs, business owners, and thought leaders in this room, this is the perspective we have to take if we want to create something new, if we want to change, if we want to create a shift away from what’s expected, and lean into what’s possible. The other definition of ‘audacity’ is a disregard for normal restraints, rules, or social conventions. Looked at from a positive angle, this means not necessarily following the person in front of you. Not necessarily doing things the way everyone else does, just because that’s the way it’s always been done. No, to be audacious, to have audacity, means to forge ahead, to ask questions, to challenge, and to create a new pathway forward, one where you might be the first person walking it. Brave and tough stuff.”

These themes were also touched upon by Mayor Tom Mrakas, who was joined at the event by many of his Council colleagues, as well as his counterpart from Whitchurch-Stouffville, Mayor Ian Lovatt.

“Aurora CNX is all about connection, providing an opportunity for entrepreneurs, researchers, and public institutions to share their knowledge, expertise, and real-world experience,” said Mayor Mrakas. “I want to thank our ECDEV team, as well as the Aurora Economic Development Corporation, for their hard work to make today happen…. We’re in a moment of massive technology transformation that is reshaping industries, jobs, and the entire economy. It’s an incredibly exciting time, creating new opportunities for a lot of people. But there’s also uncertainty, and some profound questions about how we responsibly use technology so that it benefits everyone. That’s precisely why Aurora CNX matters.

“[Audacity North] will be a place where entrepreneurs can work alongside leading researchers and industry experts to develop new technologies, test their ideas, and bring them to the market. It’s an ambitious project that has the full support of the Town of Aurora and the Town of Stouffville. And I’m incredibly proud that it’s being led by Keith Loo and Garry Lee, two of Aurora’s biggest success stories. Audacity North, along with the work that many of you are already doing, shows that innovation won’t be isolated in a few major cities, and that new businesses can grow and develop right here in Aurora, right here in York Region. This matters so much to communities like ours, because we all know that attracting new investment means more high-quality jobs, more customers for existing businesses, and more opportunities for our residents. And that’s ultimately a fundamental part of how you build dynamic and resilient communities where people and families thrive.”

The “ground in between” isn’t always a dynamic place, and that’s where Loo said Audacity North steps in, answering the question. “What if the ground in between is an actual place?”

“Audacity North begins at Megalab’s headquarters in Aurora. That’s where our programming starts, in a working, accredited testing lab with a team that works with companies every day,” said Loo, touting Audacity North’s partnerships with York University’s Y-Space, the Schulich School of Business and more. “A founder can put their product through electrical, safety, environmental, and medical testing it has to pass before it can sell. And Megalab is also where AI and cybersecurity come in, which is where a lot of the opportunity now is for anyone building connected or AI-driven health technology.

“In 2027, that’s where Schulich and York programming will begin, too,” noted Loo, adding a driving force behind the idea for Audacity North was his experience with his son, Logan, who was born with an extremely rare genetic condition that took years to properly diagnose here at home. “There are 35 people in the world known to have it. With numbers that small, it’s really hard to study, and it’s hard to fund. That’s not neglect. It’s arithmetic. At the centre of Audacity North, we’re building the Logan Institute for Rare Disease Research to help families like ours, and it sets one rule for everyone in this building: If a company here can’t say whose life it changes, it’s in the wrong. So that’s Audacity North, a working lab, Schulich and York programming, a rare disease research institute, every stage a founder needs, all in one place.

“Founders shouldn’t have to build, or be the ground in between. So, we’re going to build it here, for the next founder.”

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

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