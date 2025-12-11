Allison Lupton brings Celtic Christmas to Centre in Aurora debut

Fresh off her United Kingdom tour, acclaimed musician Allison Lupton will bring her Celtic sounds to the Aurora Cultural Centre this Saturday, December 13, just in time for Christmas.

Allison Lupton’s Celtic Christmas is billed as a “cozy night of storytelling, music, and holiday magic.”

“This heartwarming concert features festive favourites, traditional Celtic tunes, and dazzling step dancing,” says the Aurora Cultural Centre. “Enjoy toe-tapping medleys like Jingle Bells, Frosty the Snowman, and Ding Dong Merrily On High, alongside the stirring Wexford Carol and iconic Canadian fiddle tunes like Maple Sugar. A moving instrumental of Joy to the World leads into Allison’s original Bonnie and May – a touching true story from her family’s past.

“Highlights also include Hockey Night, a tribute to Canada’s national pastime, and The Eve of Christmas Day, paired with classic reels by Big John MacNeil and Reel de Montebello, featuring the brilliant Faria sisters. Backed by internationally acclaimed musicians and dancers, Allison’s heartfelt vocals and storytelling make this concert a joyful way to welcome the holiday season.”

Lupton tells The Auroran she has a passion for telling stories with her song-writing and many of her stories focus on Canadian people and events.

“When I put together a show, I like to think of taking the audience along with me on a little journey,” she says. “I like to program songs that are thoughtful, songs that are fun and goofy and silly. I love to have toe-tapping fiddle tunes, lots of movement in the dance, and also showcasing the band members.

“I think my vision of a holiday show is just because it’s such a busy time of year to just take a moment where you can sit down, relax, and just be charmed by beautiful music and fun stories, have a laugh, be dazzled by dance, and send you on your way feeling lighter and happy, embracing the beauty of the season.”

Joining Lupton on stage to dazzle audiences at Saturday evening’s performance are Tony McManus, who she says is an “absolute legend on Celtic guitar.”

“He’s from Scotland and is considered one of the best Celtic guitar artists in the world, and I’m certain that is quite true,” says Lupton, adding Canadian fiddle champ Shane Cook and five-time Juno-nominee Andrew Collins on mandolin, award-winning multi-instrumentalist Tom Leighton, and James McElhinney on bass are also on the bill.

Adding an extra flair to the show will be The Faria Sisters, a step dancing trio from Brampton.

“There’s something universal, I think, about the rhythms of the tunes and the stories in the songs that connect with people on so many levels, and it’s just really hard to sit still when there’s a great fiddle tune happening,” says Lupton of why Celtic music resonates with so many across Canada and around the world. “There will be an evening of blazing fiddle tunes and story songs, and some lively step dance as well just to charm everybody to pieces. There’ll be some sing-alongs as well with holiday favourites that people will certainly want to join along with us as well.”

For tickets and further information about Saturday night’s Allison Lupton’s Celtic Christmas at the Aurora Town Square Performance Hall, visit auroraculturalcentre.ca/event/allison-lupton-christmas-show-2526.

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

