Allegra Marketing and Print Mail celebrates 40th anniversary of community-building

March 26, 2026 · 0 Comments

The Global Pandemic left many people at a career crossroads – and, amid the uncertainty, Frank Patriarca discovered a local opportunity.

A 25-year veteran of the printing industry, Patriarca found himself laid off due to COVID but, after a series of discussions, made the bold move to purchase Aurora’s Allegra Marketing and Print Mail.

Today, Patriarca is at the helm of the business as it celebrates its 40th anniversary in the community, one he and his team have worked hard to support since becoming business owners.

“We’re incredibly grateful to the Aurora business community for their unwavering support over the years,” says Patriarca. “Building meaningful, lasting relationships with our clients, while serving as a trusted partner for their marketing and printing needs, has been the foundation of our success. As we move forward, we are committed to continuing our growth and innovation to better serve businesses and organizations with efficiency.

“We are truly grateful to our neighbours, clients, and our dedicated team members for helping us achieve this incredible milestone.”

Located at 305 Industrial Parkway South, the independently-owned Allegra was founded by Brian and Marg Rice. The Rice family subsequently sold the business to the De Carlo family, who made the decision to retire during the Pandemic.

“I thought I could grow the business because of the knowledge I had in the industry and the connections that I had built over my 25 years in the industry,” Patriarca tells The Auroran. “I started in this industry. I actually started running an offset press, and then I ended up taking a break for a year, went to college and got my graphic design degree, then I ran the graphics department for another 10 years before I moved into sales.”

He spent a decade in sales before the events of 2020 served as catalyst for a career shift.

“Did buying a business during COVID scare me? Yes, but I think it was time,” he says, noting he also saw an opportunity to build community relationships.

Indeed, the name of Allegra Marketing and Print Mail is one heard often at community events and fundraisers for local non-profits as they often donate their services to the cause in question.

“We started working with some of the non-profit agencies in the Aurora community,” he says. “As much as this business has been good to me, it’s also been rewarding being able to give back to the community. I know it sounds cliché, but working with organizations like the Aurora Sports Hall of Fame and the York Regional Police Association, and Kerry’s Place, it’s been nice to be able to give back. Some of the projects that we’ve worked on really affirmed our partnership with these organizations. I think that’s probably the nicest thing that’s come out of owning this business.”

The community partnerships fostered by Allegra will be marked later this year with a celebration for partners and clients.

It will be a time to celebrate the last 40 years, but also look firmly towards the future.

“We have made investments in equipment and trying to modernize some of the technology that we have in here, and I think we’re going to continue to grow that end of it,” says Patriarca. “When I bought this business it was primarily just printed items on paper. We’ve added promotional products to our product offering, and we’re always looking for what’s the next thing to help us grow our business and also help provide for our customers.

“I think it’s just important to give back to the community as much as the community gives to us, and that’s really the key. We can’t take for granted all that the community does for our business. If we’re constantly taking from this community and not giving back, I don’t think it helps anybody and it won’t help the community grow. I think we grow stronger together.”

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

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