44th Annual Aurora Chamber of Commerce Golf Day enjoyed by 96 golfers at Westview GC

The 44th annual Aurora Chamber Golf Day—sponsored by Magna, The Auroran, Smith and Long, Foundation BTS, and Highland GM—was enjoyed by 96 golfers at the Westview Golf Club on Tuesday afternoon.

The 24 intrepid teams performed masterfully in optimal September conditions and enjoyed a tasty BBQ lunch and the hospitality of the Westview clubhouse staff at the turn.

The lunch was sponsored by Bruce Spragg of RE/MAX. Other on-course amenities included the indispensable frosty beverage cart sponsored by CleanRiver, a Long Drive and Closest to the Pin Contest sponsored by Julien Laurion Real Estate, a Putting Castle Contest sponsored by Key Advantage, and a Warm Up sponsored by Stretch Lab Aurora/Newmarket.

Sandra Watson, Events Manager with the Aurora Chamber of Commerce (ACOC), expressed her gratitude to the Westview staff.

“A special shout-out goes to Mike Nisbet and Greg Martin for hosting us and to the entire Westview team for their attention to detail the entire day.”

Watson noted the most enjoyable aspects of the Chamber’s late-summer event: “Connecting local communities at Westview, as well as seeing the golfers networking on and off the course, is very satisfying. It was a fun and friendly event and we appreciated the local business community’s support.”

Interim ACOC Executive Director Debra Wilson echoed her colleague’s sentiments about the value of Golf Day.

“It felt like Old Home Week. It’s important to be able to connect the golfers with specific business owners who they who want to meet, and to provide those introductions so the connections happen over the course of the event. Golf Day also gives our sponsoring businesses an opportunity to showcase their services.”

Shayla Lockhurst—a Member Relations Ambassador—is a recent appointee so Golf Day was a ‘getting-to-know-you’ opportunity: “I’m new to this so it was nice to put a face to a name. A little friendly competition creates a different level of event for us. All the discussions we had with golfers and the remarks we received were overwhelmingly positive. It was nice to see the community supporting the event and it was good to give them the time to network on a sunny afternoon.”

Event Notes:

I had the opportunity to network with three active members of the York Oldtimers’ Hockey League and three former Presidents of the Optimist Club of Aurora whose organizations are celebrating their 50th and 40th anniversaries, respectively.

Rob Gaby, Glen Sharp, and Alex Ansell were terrific playing partners. We all hit enough great shots to help our Scramble team navigate a challenging and pristine golf course with its nuanced greens and spectacular views of York Region.

Luckily, I won a $50 gift card from Heal Wellness in the event’s Raffle. Consequently, I’ve been enjoying delicious smoothies all week at the vendor’s new location at 15570 Yonge Street. Great service and delectable health products for a reporter in perpetual transit between King, Caledon, and Aurora.

By Jim Stewart

