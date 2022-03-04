Town partners with YRDSB on new artificial turf field

When the new Dr. G.W. Williams Secondary School building opens at Bayview and Borealis Avenues for the 2025-2026 school year, it will boast a new artificial turf field in a partnership between the Town of Aurora and the York Region District School Board.

The Town announced the deal on Tuesday morning, noting it will be a regulation-size field with washrooms on-site.

“I am pleased to announce this new partnership with the YRDSB to bring our community another artificial turf field,” said Mayor Tom Mrakas in a statement. “This new field will allow for more opportunities for community groups and athletes to enjoy games and seasonal play in the Town. This is great news for our sporting community and will encourage active and healthy living in Aurora.”

Williams students will have exclusive use of the field during school hours, the Town noted, with community sports groups able to permit the fields through the Town on evenings, weekends, and non-school days.

“We are looking forward to the new opportunities and engagement this partnership with the Town of Aurora will offer students, staff and community,” said Bob McRoberts, Aurora-King Trustee for the YRDSB. “Wellbeing is a key priority for our Board and I feel confident this field will greatly benefit the school and community.”

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

