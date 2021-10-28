Ready to Walk the Hall: Lois Thompson needed softball and the sport needed her right back

We might ask ourselves every day how do we want to live? Do you want to throw off the bedsheets every morning and say this is just another day? Or do we find something we love and pursue it no matter what it took?

Lois Thompson took it upon herself to find reason since she was young.

Growing up in the village of Drayton, ON, just north of Kitchener-Waterloo, Lois Thompson fell in love with softball.

“After school we used to play ball. I was really young, seven or eight years old, I think. I think the only reason they let me play was because they needed the numbers. I don’t know!” Thompson said. “Ever since then, everywhere I seemed to go, I wasn’t content until I found a team to play on. What can I say? It’s my sport!”

In 1967, Thompson and her husband Bob purchased their first home right here in Aurora.

A simple and private woman, she sought to start her life in a much larger community than where she came from. But she was adamant on one thing, of course, and that was seeking out the local ball club.

She watched the local men’s team play and couldn’t help but wonder why there wasn’t a women’s team?

“Very shortly thereafter, we founded the ladies league, and they’re still playing, which is great,” Thompson said.

“We ended up with four teams and I got sponsors for our team. There was a bunch of us that got together and put out the word. We had enough interest for the four teams.”

Thus, the Aurora Ladies Softball League was formed between the year of 1968-69. The Auroran’s Diane Buchanan was also involved in getting the league started and played a little ball herself.

Thompson, who said she was fortunate to be a stay-at-home mother, played up until her two daughters, Cheryl and Barbara, were ready to play rep ball in 1971. She packed in her playing career and, along with Bob, began coaching and convening.

In 1978, she got involved with an Aurora Diggers team.

“By 1979, there were three Diggers teams and we decided to get together and thus the Aurora Diggers Girls Softball Association was formed in the fall of 1979. I have been the secretary and treasurer ever since.”

Simultaneously, she joined Provincial Women’s Softball and Softball Ontario and became a manager. Thompson had a part to play in the first women’s softball team that Canada watched compete in the Olympics in 1996.

In 2001, in London, ON, in front of a stellar crowd of 1,500 people, she also managed Team Ontario past Team Alberta to win the gold medal, in one of her most memorable softball moments she had ever experienced in her life.

In her life, aside from playing ball, Thompson loved to volunteer her time elsewhere in the community with school track and field events and camping. She’s an outdoor girl, who has a passion for gardening.

Now, the 79-year-old who recently was awarded the Town of Aurora Volunteer Service Award for her contributions over the past 40 years in the community, is incredibly thankful to be honoured in the Aurora Sports Hall of Fame recently.

When asked how she felt when she got the phone call, Thompson said she was very honoured.

“I’m not sure you want to know,” she chuckled. “Awards usually aren’t my thing. I don’t like to be in the highlights. But I am very honoured to be selected and thanks to all of the people who worked towards the nomination.”

Thompson said that after being nominated it was fun for her to travel back down memory lane and sift through all of her photos. She doesn’t do it very often and it was interesting to go through all of the newspaper clippings.

Throughout her time, she made memorable friends throughout her softball career that have been there with her every step of the way.

