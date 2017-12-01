Armoury to become extension of Canadian Food & Wine Institute

December 1, 2017 · 0 Comments
The historic Aurora Armoury will become an extension of the Food & Wine Institute at Niagara College, the Town announced Friday.
In a statement, the Town said it is “thrilled” to announce a partnership with the Canadian Food & Wine Institute (CWFI) at Niagara College.
The partnership will entail short-term and part-time training at a restored Armoury which will become “a vibrant, community gathering space and a home to a world class training facility specializing in culinary skill building, commercial brewing and viticulture.”
““This partnership is the perfect match,” said Mayor Geoff Dawe in a statement. “We’ve been able to take a prestigious school and match it up with an equally prestigious building. This is going to provide the Town with some very special community space while offering state-of-art training opportunities for residents and visitors.”
Added Craig Youdale, Dean of Niagara College’s Canadian Food and Wine Institute: “Recognition is growing for the expertise the CFWI has cultivated in the culinary, wine and beer sciences, and we’re excited to share our unique expertise with new audiences. Bringing our Expert Edge training to Aurora reflects the mandate of the CFWI to develop the food, wine and beer industries not only in Niagara, but across the country.”
By Brock Weir
You must be logged in to post a comment.