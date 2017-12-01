Armoury to become extension of Canadian Food & Wine Institute

The historic Aurora Armoury will become an extension of the Food & Wine Institute at Niagara College, the Town announced Friday. In a statement, the ...

Aurora resident -- and Mississauga fire fighter -- honoured by Governor General with Medal of Bravery following 2014 explosion

New use for Armoury part of a wider $4 million repurposing vision.

Candidates looking to fill one of six Council seats in the 2018 Municipal Election can anticipate a salary boost of 7.5 per cent over today’s incumbents.

While it may have been their first meeting of the season, the rivalry already runs deep between the Junior A Aurora Tigers and Markham Royals.

Peter Pan, the classic story about a boy who refused to grow up, is coming to the Aurora Cultural Centre and you could win a ...