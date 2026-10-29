YRP suspends partnership with Crime Stoppers following data breach

October 29, 2026 · 0 Comments

York Regional Police has suspended its partnership with Crime Stoppers after a cybersecurity breach back in March.

The move came after the breach caused Toronto Crime Stoppers to stop taking anonymous tips by phone, online, or through their app on October 21.

News of the breach left multiple questions unanswered for the organization, including the precise nature of the tips that had been accessed.

“Since 1984, people in Toronto have come to Toronto Crime Stoppers because we promised they could stay anonymous. This week’s reporting shows that for some of them that promise was broken. We are deeply sorry,” said the organization last week. “We know what this asks of people. For more than 40 years, people in Toronto have relied on Crime Stoppers to share what they know without giving their name: a witness afraid of retaliation, a neighbour who can’t be seen talking to police, someone reporting a person close to them. Their courage has helped solve crimes, prevent tragedies, and save lives. Pausing our program means that option isn’t available now, and we did not make this decision lightly. We are pausing because those people deserve a system we can fully stand behind.

“In March, hackers stole data from P3, the tip software we have used since 2018. P3 is owned by Navigate360. Navigate360 has told us that 176,859 Toronto tips, dating from January 2022 to November 2025, were in the stolen data. It has also found 14,973 names in those tips. It has not told us whether those names belong to people who submitted tips, to people who were named in those tips, or both. We never ask for your name, and we don’t want it. But people sometimes include details to explain what they saw. Before a tip goes to our investigators, our practice is to remove those details. It has come to light that some of those original tips containing potentially identifying information were stolen from P3.

“Despite numerous requests through our legal counsel, Navigate360 has not provided us with the text of the stolen tips, so we cannot see what each one says. Anonymously sourced information that has been reported publicly…has not been shared with us – not by Navigate360, not by hackers, not by anybody.”

In response to the question why they didn’t stop taking tips as soon as the breach was identified, Toronto Crime Stoppers said they had been told since March by Navigate360 that P3 remained secure and “it told us Toronto’s data had not been taken.”

“When it told us in June that Toronto’s data was affected, it didn’t say what was exposed,” Toronto Crime Stoppers continued. “To date, we still have not seen the text of the stolen tips. We have been pressing for answers for months and continue to do so, especially in light of this week’s reporting.”

In their own response, York Regional Police said they “recognized the concern” the information of the data breach might raise, particularly for those who provided information to Crime Stoppers “with the expectation of anonymity.”

“Preserving the anonymity and safety of those submitting tips is imperative to maintaining public trust and the integrity of investigations,” said York Regional Police. “We are actively reviewing data included in the breach and assessing the impact to police operations, and the safety and privacy of tipsters who provided information to support York Regional Police investigations.

“Citizens seeking to provide information about a crime or public safety concern should contact police directly through our existing reporting channels. In an emergency or to report a crime in progress, always call 9-1-1. For non-emergency matters, call 1-866-876-5423. Individuals looking to provide information to investigators may leave a message by phone to 905-764-1310 or by email at tips@yrp.ca. When calling, please listen to and follow all guidelines provided to you. This line connects tipsters directly with York Regional Police, and while we will work to keep your identity private, anonymity can’t be guaranteed.”

If you are worried any tip you submitted to Crime Stoppers has been exposed, Toronto Crime Stoppers says they will never call to ask for your tip number, password, or anything else of that nature. If you feel you are in danger, they advise calling 9-1-1.

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

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