Community comes together to dedicate new Reflection Space

November 12, 2026 · 0 Comments

Aurora residents came together on Monday afternoon to dedicate the Town’s new Community Reflection Space.

The Community Reflection Space, which is located in the south forecourt of Town Hall, is designed as a place for residents to reflect and grieve together in times of tragedy and challenge, as well as for individual contemplation whenever it is needed.

The project was first proposed by Aurora’s Indigenous Relations Committee in 2023 as a place for Truth and Reconciliation, but the vision was later expanded to be a dedicated space “for reflection and collective grief following tragic events.”

“The space features two interconnected areas, the River Plaza and the Sky Ribbon Forest, designed to support peaceful gathering, contemplation, and community connection,” says the Town. “In the centre, there is a circular gathering space with raised podium for seating or ceremonies, serving as the symbolic heart of the site. The Sky Ribbon, a shallow reflective water feature, mirrors the sky at ground level and draws on the cross-cultural significance of water as a symbol of reflection, continuity, and spiritual connection.

“The space also includes a Wind Phone, a private place where individuals can speak to and remember loved ones who have passed away, made possible through a partnership with Oasis Bereavement Services and the Aurora Seniors’ Centre. Enhanced accessible pathways and thoughtful site integration further connect the Reflection Space with nearby amenities, including the Arboretum and Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Park.”

Monday’s dedication was attended by Aurora-Oak Ridges-Richmond Hill MP Costas Menegakis, Mayor Tom Mrakas, Councillors-elect Lauren Hanna and Jessie Fraser, as well as Traditional Anishinaabe Grandmother Kim Wheatley.

In his remarks, Mayor Mrakas said the Reflection Space was the result of a “collective effort to create a true community space where people can come to reflect, meditate, or grieve, whether as a community following tragic events, or as individuals seeking a place for quiet contemplation.”

“We live in a world where we’re constantly moving from one thing to the next, and we don’t always give ourselves time and space to pause, reflect, and process what we’re feeling, and for those who are grieving, that can be especially difficult, particularly given the expectations our society has historically placed on how and when people should grieve,” said Mayor Mrakas, before the crowd, which was huddled together keeping warm with soup provided by Catarina’s Kitchen, and holding candles. “This new space sends a powerful message: reflection is something we value here in Aurora, and for those who are grieving, you are not alone. There is a community here to support you.

“Ultimately, what makes this space so meaningful is that everyone who comes here will bring their own experiences, memories, and emotions. One particularly special feature that speaks to this is the Wind Phone, where people can engage in one-way conversations with loved ones who have passed away. This particular phone was donated by a local woman who last used it to speak with her mother, just one hour before her mother passed away. I think that personal connection makes this donation especially meaningful. I want to extend a special thank you to Vern Cunningham and Brian North for their work creating the space that houses the wind phone, helping bring this meaningful feature to life.”

In her remarks, Wheatley said the November 9 dedication ceremony coincided with Treaties Week, a time when students learn about treaties and agreements that are so important to relationships between First Nations and settlers.

“As you stand here now, I see my treaty partners. We are allies, we have a nation-to-nation agreement to hold each other up and to walk along the path of life in a good way with a good heart and a good mind,” she said. “When we look at all of creation, we know we are a part of and not apart from, so I’m so glad to see so much green space honored and loved and carefully placed in ways that we can enjoy it, but we’re not going to harm it, we can walk around it easily.

“Thank you so much to the Town of Aurora for inviting me and my dear friend, Pat Floody, whose mother was a residential school survivor. Thank you so much for thinking of what we needed and stepping up to make it happen, and thank you so much for lighting a candle in Remembrance. We move forward together. For those who aren’t here, please tell them. For those that should be here, please invite them. If you are ever in need, please come to this space in a good way, with a good heart, and a good mind, knowing that you are welcome.”

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

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