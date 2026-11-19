Weese thanks community for “opportunity to serve” at final Council meeting

November 19, 2026 · 0 Comments

Ron Weese expressed his gratitude to the community for the “opportunity to serve” Ward 1 – and Aurora as a whole – in his final Council meeting as its representative on November 10.

Weese, who balanced his role as Ward 1 Councillor with the responsibilities as President of Sport Aurora, began his final speech as a local lawmaker by thanking all the candidates who put themselves forward in the 2026 Municipal Election.

“It is an unselfish thing for you to come forward and you’re to be commended for all your efforts,” said Weese, who did not seek re-election on October 26. “For those who will be sworn in next week, I congratulate you for your successful campaigns and I look forward with confidence to the next four years and beyond. Let me also thank Councillors Thompson and Kim for their successful campaigns that bring years and years of experience to the new Council. I think we’re in pretty good hands. Four years ago, I was blessed by family and friends who worked tirelessly to teach me how to run for office and how to get elected. So, I thank them for that confidence and support. That doesn’t happen all the time, those of you who have gone through it know what I’m talking about.

“When I was elected, I was given some advice by someone with experience that I think I should share with the Councillors, if you don’t mind: first of all, meet the staff…. You’ve been very helpful in everything that you’ve done in advising me throughout the term. I think it’s an important bit of investment that Councillors need to have because you’re committed to resident support and you really are skilled at everything you need to have in management. I’m completely impressed with it. They also introduced me to people in the department that helped me in my work of serving the community and serving the residents. The depth and understanding and care that they have for the community of this staff and spread through the entire staff….is a valued resource we have in this community.”

Thanking Ward 1 residents for the confidence they placed in him as their Councillor in 2022, Weese said he “enjoyed almost every encounter” with residents and saluted them for their efforts to stay engaged, particularly through the development and re-invigoration of Ratepayer Associations within Ward 1.

“It’s really inspiring to see how they contribute to this community and engage so readily when asked,” he said. “They’re really clearly volunteers that have their own neighborhoods and the Town at heart. More importantly, the residents are the reason we exist. Their interest should never be forgotten, and I think that’s an important thing to remind ourselves all the time.

“My last thanks go to my family who have endured the ups and downs of being on Council. I thank them for their support, their patience, usually some of their opinions. They’ve all lived in this Town with me and our family and Town Park area for 40 years. They ground me,” he said. “Eileen was born in Aurora and has seen the transformation of this Town over the years. To say she’s engaged is an understatement. She recalls fondly of playing tennis on Wellington Street under the tree canopy that was there when she was young. Discretion, however, doesn’t allow me to tell you how many years ago that was. Daughter Celeste and son Nelson have been residents in Aurora their entire lives and have been active in community in various and many ways. Daughter Samantha moved to Oakville and continues to have roots in this community. My six grandchildren consider Aurora a home.

“As for me, I intend to stay engaged with our community through sport and other areas that I enjoy and hope to stay out of the way of my family who have a long ‘honey do’ list for me! I will never forget the time I’ve spent on Council, the people I have met because of that role and the friendships built that matter to me the most of all. I have great expectations for Aurora and I want to thank you all for the opportunity to serve.”

Among those paying tribute to Weese at their final Council meeting were outgoing Councillors Rachel Gilliland (Ward 2) and Wendy Gaertner (Ward 3), as well as Councillor Harold Kim who was re-elected by Ward 6 residents last month. (Ward 5’s outgoing Councillor, John Gallo, paid tributes to his colleagues at their September meeting)

“Ron, sport and recreation are your wheelhouse, and I really enjoyed working with you on a few of those initiatives. Your care for this community came through in a way you kept the people who use our parks and recreation facilities at the centre of those conversations,” said Gilliland. “I want to thank you for bringing that perspective to Council a lot.”

Added Gaertner: “I would like to express my respect for Ron Weese. I don’t believe any Councillor in their first term has ever accomplished as much as you did.”

Kim, in the final Councillor address of the evening, joked that while people say one human year is equal to seven dog years, “one year of a Councillor’s life is worth three years of a regular human life” – and might be even more challenging in Ward 1.

“I think Ward 1 it is probably exponential because it’s one of the more challenging wards because not only do you have different ethnic backgrounds, you have social economic divides, you have the Promenade, Stable Neighborhoods. You’ve got the full gamut,” he said, hailing Weese for his caring nature, which he added was reflective in many areas, including his work advocating for anti-renoviction legislation in the community.

“I know that there’s a lot of ratepayers’ associations and other resident groups that you led and participated in. You had the strength and energy to commit to them and lead, so I thank you so much for that.”

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

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