Ontario Legion Health aims to bring healthcare closer to veterans, under-served communities

November 19, 2026 · 0 Comments

Veterans, Legion-members, and everyday community-members in under-served areas of Ontario will soon be able to access several healthcare services at their local Legion branches.

The Ontario Command of the Royal Canadian Legion formally launched their new Ontario Legion Health kiosks at the Aurora branch on Friday morning.

Initially rolling out to eight Legion branches across the Province, the kiosks were dedicated on Friday, November 13, to mark the end of Veterans Week.

Ontario Legion Health (OLH) is a kiosk that provides important health screening services on the spot, including risks related to mental health, cardiovascular health, and general lifestyle issues.

The OLH kiosks operate in a similar way to blood pressure-reading kiosks that can be found in pharmacies, grocery stores, and other locations. Using an app in conjunction with the kiosk itself, the person using the kiosk will be screened and have their blood pressure, weight, and body mass index taken. The results are automatically and immediately directed to a Nurse Navigator for interpretation. The Nurse Navigator, in turn, will telephone the user directly to discuss the results.

The speed in which a user can get a response was demonstrated at last week’s launch in front of a host of dignitaries, including Ontario Minister of Citizenship Graham McGregor, Minister of Children, Community and Social Services Michael Parsa, MPPs Dawn Gallagher Murphy and Laura Smith, Aurora Mayor Tom Mrakas, and representatives from several health organizations, including the Sunnybrook Veterans Centre.

“This pilot program, driven by the vision and the leadership of Ontario Command, introduces a new community health screening option for veterans, their families, and everyone else in the community,” said Pamela Sweeney, Executive Director of the Royal Canadian Legion Ontario Command. “It combines walk-in PharmaSmart kiosk access, the Ontario Legion Health App, and a virtual nurse navigator with direct connections to a growing network of health partners.

“OLH is designed to improve access in rural and remote communities and to reach people who may be hesitant, angry, frightened, embarrassed or distrustful of traditional health settings. By placing a simple entry point inside trusted Legion branches, OLH offers another way to begin potentially accessing health services without an appointment, long travel, or the confusion of navigating services alone.”

Ontario Command, she added, is pursuing a funding partnership with the Provincial Government, through the Ontario Health Innovation Pathway Grant, to expand services beyond the eight first kiosks. They are also pursuing private funding partnerships as well to expand their mandate.

At last week’s launch, however, the support already there from Provincial representatives was clear, including through a message sent ahead of the launch by Premier Doug Ford.

“Whether someone is looking for guidance, reassurance, or help navigating available services, Ontario Legion Health is making it easier to get started,” said Ford in a statement. “By connecting trusted Legion branches with health screening technology, digital tools, and nurse navigation, this new model makes it simpler for veterans, their families, and community members to take the next step on their health journey. The initiative also builds on the Legion’s outstanding role as a trusted gathering place where people can find connection, support, and service close to home.”

These sentiments were echoed by McGregor, who hailed the OLH launch as an “innovative community-based model” that will make a difference in many areas, including mental health, cognitive health, and chronic disease risk assessment for seniors, veterans, rural residents “and many others who face barriers accessing traditional healthcare settings.”

Joined by MPP Smith, who has a focus on the Soldiers Aid Commission, MPP Parsa said this is “the just next step” in ensuring “no veteran or family member who has sacrificed so much is left behind.”

“Ontario Legion Health will help veterans and families and will continue to be a hub for members of our community, not just in Aurora, but in surrounding communities who attend the Legion,” he said.

Just before the kiosk was demonstrated – and the results analysed – in real time, the impact of the machine and its associated program were underscored by Dr. Jocelyn Charles, Medical Director at Sunnybrook Veterans Centre, and President-Elect of the Ontario College of Physicians.

“Our Canadian Armed Forces receive excellent, timely, well-coordinated care while they’re in service to Canada, which they should have. However, when our Canadian military transition to civilian life, it’s a major adjustment for them, and it’s made even more difficult when they encounter challenges in accessing the health care that they need,” she said. “Not receiving timely access to care has a significant impact on their health outcomes and their quality of life. We really, really need to change that.

“As a family physician, I see and I am disturbed by the barriers to accessing health care across our province, but it’s particularly disturbing when it’s our veterans who served our country. Through Ontario Region Health, veterans will have access to health care. I think this is totally amazing. I’m a big believer that we need more access than just having people come to my office.”

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

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