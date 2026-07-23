Ward 2 candidate Lansdown wants to bring “intergenerational” perspective to Council

July 23, 2026 · 0 Comments

The decisions made by Council impact Aurorans of all ages, including youth, but younger voices are not often represented around the table. This is something Brynn Lansdown hopes to change this fall as a Council Candidate for Ward 2.

Lansdown, a mother of three, is the second candidate to join the race for Ward 2.

A resident of the Ward for more than 14 years, she was always encouraged to stay engaged with the issues facing her community as a youth, and now she feels it’s time to give back and lend her voice to a demographic she feels is somewhat under-represented.

“Aurora is a very unique Town and I want to see an intergenerational approach and younger people in politics,” she says. “I want to make sure Aurora stays the way that I believe Aurora should progress for the future, for my kids and for my parents, too. I want to see it continue to grow responsibly and I think the best way to do that is to just get involved.”

Taking an intergenerational approach to the issues facing the Aurora community is something Lansdown feels will be beneficial across the board.

“Without being present in the conversation, you can’t fully be reflected,” she says. “I want to show up and be present in the conversation.”

As important as being “present” is in the conversation, listening is integral and, if elected, she pledges to listen and be accessible to all her constituents.

“I never want anyone to be able to say, ‘I emailed her, I called her, and I didn’t hear back.’ I might not be able to fix every issue, but I can hear you and make sure that it gets to where I can bring it to and make sure that it’s heard instead of something that becomes a grievance for people,” she says.

Among the issues facing Ward 2 and the wider Aurora community she would like to address are responsible growth and fiscal responsibility.

“Aurora is always going to change, it’s always going to grow, but [it’s about] being fiscally responsible with that and making sure growth is sustainable. It’s accessibility, fiscal responsibility and growth management, as well as just balance,” she says. “You can’t have everything all the time, so making sure that priorities that are being brought up reflect the priorities in the community and aren’t disconnected from the community – a true sense of reflection from the community to Council and no disconnect is what I want to strive for.”

Lansdown says she’s committed to running “an honest and transparent” campaign and, if elected, that is how she intends to serve.

“I’m not a career politician, and I’m not pretending to have every answer. What I do have are a set of values that will guide every decision I make: listening, collaboration, fiscal responsibility, and putting residents first,” she says. “When it comes to fiscal responsibility, I think every dollar should be spent thoughtfully. As a homeowner and someone raising a young family in Aurora, I appreciate the importance of investing in our community. My family enjoys our events, parks, and downtown just as much as anyone else. At the same time, I believe growth should reflect Aurora’s unique character and be planned responsibly. I don’t think our goal should be to become another community. Aurora has its own identity, strengths, and challenges, and our decisions should build on what makes our Town special.

“I’ve heard from many residents who feel disconnected from municipal government and uncertain about where to find reliable information. The conversations surrounding the death of Heiniu brought those concerns into sharper focus, but they extend beyond any single issue. I understand there are legal processes and procedural reasons why Council cannot always comment on ongoing matters. However, listening to residents, acknowledging their concerns, and communicating openly whenever possible is essential to building and maintaining trust. Even when every answer isn’t immediately available, people deserve to know they have been heard.

“I know I’m new to politics, but I also believe that can be a strength. I’m approaching this campaign as a resident, a homeowner, a parent, and a neighbour who genuinely cares about Aurora and wants to help move our community forward through thoughtful, respectful leadership.”

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

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