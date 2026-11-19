Walk through a Winter Wonderland as Aurora’s Christmas Market returns to Town Square

November 19, 2026 · 0 Comments

Aurora Town Square will be transformed into a Christmas cavalcade next Friday with the opening of the Town’s annual Christmas Market.

Held over two weekends – Friday, November 27 to Sunday, November 29, and Friday, December 4 to Sunday, December 6 – the Market will include more than 130 vendors spread over the multiple days, festive live musical performances, film screenings, and much more.

“We’ve expanded the number of vendors every single evening and cumulatively over the six nights we’ll have over 131 vendors,” says Shelley Ware, Special Events Supervisor for the Town of Aurora, on what she and her team are cooking up for the popular event. “We’re also going to debut three brand-new Christmas Market huts, with 10 in the outdoor square, and we’re also changing where the fire shows are going to be done and a few surprises with lighting outside the Square.

“We want people to be able to explore both the outdoors and indoors. There will be bonfires outside, and there will be warmth inside.”

Adding to the warmth inside will be a candlelight concert on November 27 featuring The Neil Young Experience’s After The Gold Rush. Additional live entertainment on the opening weekend will be the Borealis Big Band’s A Jazzy Christmas, with vocalists Cheryn Lyn Backman and Steve Falk coming together for “an evening of swinging jazz holiday favourites.”

“I can’t say enough about Gord Shephard and the Borealis Big Band and Aurora Community Band. Both of those bands’ presence really adds a touch to the overall Christmas Market to the point that I can’t imagine the Christmas Market without them.”

Rounding out the first weekend of entertainment in the Aurora Town Square Performance Hall will be a film screening of It’s A Wonderful Life, celebrating the 80th anniversary of the beloved holiday classic starring James Stewart, Donna Reed, and Lionel Barrymore on Sunday, November 29.

Also happening on November 29 is a “Sensitive Santa” experience, an initiative of local accessibility advocate Allison Hughes, which will give kids of all needs and requirements, such as a quiet space, the opportunity to meet Santa Claus himself.

Santa will be holding court for all residents in Brevik Hall each night of the first weekend from 6 – 7.30 p.m.

Other attractions the opening weekend will be the Town of Aurora’s annual Tree Lighting Ceremony on November 27 at 5.15 p.m., followed by two performances from The Fire Guy at 5.30 and 7.30 p.m.

On Saturday, November 29, Zoe Stardust will offer two performances in the outdoor square at 6 p.m. and 7.30 p.m.

“Zoe brings you an experience that blazes with passion, energy and the sheer magic of fire. This isn’t just a performance; it’s a fiery feast for the senses, a dance of flames that beckons, mesmerizes and will leave the audience in sheer wonder,” say organizers, noting the outdoor entertainment on Sunday, November 29, will see a return of the ever-popular Bex-in-Motion at 6 and 7.30 p.m. “Bex is a one-of-a-kind performer who incorporates fire, comedy, acrobatics, juggling and mesmerizing hula hoop tricks into her show. After many years of practice, she can now spin up to 50 hula hoops at once. With her quirky, light-hearted attitude and ability to involve audience members, Bex puts on a show that is sure to move you.”

Additional Festive Fun on Weekend 1 includes North Pole Kids Activities in Program Room A nightly from 5 – 8 p.m., a Silent Dance Party in the Addison Hall Dance Studio on Saturday, November 28, from 6.30 – 8.30 p.m., and Cookie Decorating on Sunday, November 29, from 6 – 7.30 p.m. in Brevik Hall. Limited quantities are available for this workshop, so arrive early.

Next Week: The second weekend of Aurora’s Christmas Market offers a tribute to Coldplay, a return of Claus, and a fiery circus. For more information on the Aurora Christmas Market, including concert and film screening ticketing information and activity registration, visit aurora.ca/christmasmarket.

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Readers Comments (0)