Victoria Hall restaurant will carry on legacy of Aqua Grill

October 16, 2026 · 0 Comments

Aurora’s Victoria Hall will soon begin a new chapter as a restaurant, peppered with the flavours many local foodies have come to know and love over the years.

On Friday, the Town announced the long-awaited details of a new lease deal for the historic building on the southwest corner of Mosley and Victoria Streets, a Council decision that has proved controversial – and it will see local restaurateur Stephen Ho take over the space, succeeding his popular Aqua Grill, a restaurant that was a staple in the Town’s historic downtown core for more than a decade.

“Victoria Hall has been part of our community for more than 140 years, and so many residents have told me how important it is for them to access and enjoy the building,” said Mayor Tom Mrakas in a statement. “That’s why I’m thrilled that Stephen and his team have come on board to open up a new space where families and friends can come together to enjoy a meal and celebrate milestones in a special setting in our downtown.”

The Town says Ho’s vision is to create an “intimate” 30-seat restaurant with an open kitchen and a small bar, with a “focus on honest, unpretentious food made from scratch, with an emphasis on sourcing from local producers and creating a relaxed atmosphere where people can share a meal and spend time together.”

Under the lease agreement, the tenant will be responsible for its own operations, interior maintenance, utilities, cleaning, and other ongoing operating costs, as well as leasehold improvements associated with the restaurant.

“Preserving the heritage building isn’t just about keeping it standing – it’s about reimagining how that space can play a new role for our community,” Mayor Mrakas continued. “Victoria Hall has served many purposes throughout its history, and this is an opportunity to give it a new chapter while continuing the work we’ve been doing to create an active and vibrant downtown.”

The history of Victoria Hall began in 1883 when it started off life as a church.

In subsequent years, it has served as the Town’s first public library building, a space for public health, and, in most recent years, it has been used by the Town as a community space, both for municipal-led programs and in a space booked by other community groups and individuals.

Over the last year, however, it has been at the centre of controversy as community members pushed back against the building’s future as a restaurant, pointing to potential traffic issues a restaurant can bring to an area already challenged by parking issues, and a desire to keep Victoria Hall as a community space.

Details on when the building – and its new use – might open to the public are not yet determined.

“I’ve been part of this community for the last 20 years and I love what I do, so I am excited to continue that here,” said Ho in a statement. “I fell in love with the location and what’s happening in the neighbourhood. For me, food is about connection and relationships. I want this to be a comfortable, relaxed place where you can come in for a plate of pasta, share some food with friends, and stay for a couple of hours. Nothing pretentious – just really good food, good value, and a place people enjoy being.”

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

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