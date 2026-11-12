Vaughan Mayor tapped by Province to lead Region of York

November 12, 2026 · 0 Comments

Recently-re-elected Vaughan Mayor Steven Del Duca will lead York Region in the 2026-2030 term of Council.

Del Duca’s appointment was announced Tuesday by Rob Flack, Ontario’s Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing.

He will replace Eric Jolliffe, former chair of the York Regional Police, in the role.

Jolliffe was appointed to the Chair by the Ontario Government in 2024 following the retirement of former Whitchurch-Stouffville mayor Wayne Emmerson from the position.

“Ontario stands at an important juncture,” said Flack in a statement. “As we navigate geopolitical challenges and create the conditions for growth, strong leadership at the regional level is more important than ever.”

Del Duca’s appointment as York Regional Chair was announced along with the following positions:

Kevin Ashe, Durham Regional Chair

Ann Mulvale, Halton Regional Chair

Frank Campion, Niagara Regional Chair

Nando Iannicca, Peel Regional Chair

Scott Davey, Waterloo Regional Chair

Scott Aitchison, Muskoka District Chair

Don McIsaac, Simcoe County Chair

“These appointments reflect our confidence in local leaders who bring a deep understanding of their municipalities and a proven record of performance and public service,” Flack continued. “As Heads of Council, they will foster collaboration across municipalities, support responsible growth and ensure services are delivered efficiently, so that these communities remain great places to live, work and raise a family.”

Del Duca’s appointment was welcomed by Mayor Tom Mrakas, who serves as Aurora’s lone voice at the Regional table.

“The Ontario Government’s decision to appoint Vaughan Mayor Steven Del Duca as Chair of York Regional Council is one I strongly support,” said Mrakas in a statement. “I believe Mayor Del Duca brings the experience, sound judgement and collaborative leadership needed to address the challenges facing York Region, while respecting the unique priorities and autonomy of our nine municipalities.

“I congratulate Steven on his appointment and look forward to continuing our work together to strengthen the services our residents rely on, advocate for our communities, and deliver meaningful results for everyone who calls York Region home.”

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

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